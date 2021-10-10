Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club builds golf instruction facility with cutting-edge technology

SANTA ROSA BEACH— Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club (SRGBC) announced the transformation of their past teaching building into a sophisticated instruction facility. As part of their renovation of the course and club, this facility will provide members with a new learning experience unparalleled to any other instruction facility in the Emerald Coast area.

The indoor, year-round golf instruction facility will showcase expert teaching and learning programs along with a certified club fitting and some of the best golf instruction technology in the world. The instruction provided will be similar to having a group of experts in the room at all times. While other training facilities have similar building and instruction, SRGBC’s full technology package and the level of instruction by their PGA staff make this facility far superior to any other on the Emerald Coast.

The facility will include industry-leading technology like the Trackman 4, with optically enhanced dual radar tracking technology. This system allows tracking of all types of shots and putts with unrivaled accuracy which allows for a perfect analysis with fact-based confidence.

“We are thrilled to be able to not only provide an upgraded course but also a new teaching facility that will truly make Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club stand out amongst other golf facilities in the Emerald Coast area,” said Carter Murchison, director of instruction for the club.

Additionally, SRGBC will offer a V1 Pressure mat in the teaching facility. This advanced mat measures pressure, velocity, and dynamic force throughout a golf swing. The new mat includes a new wave of technology with sensor fabric to measure three key forces in a golf swing to improve ground feet mechanics and overall swing performance. Lessons are available for purchase for members and the public. However, access to practice areas will be restricted to members only.

The transformation of the teaching facility has been extensive over the last few months. The building renovation includes painting of the interior and exterior, hardscaping changes around the building, as well as new lighting and flooring. Exciting new additions to the facility include a new hitting mat area, holes for putting, TV monitors, grip repair and a loft machine room. The improvements of the teaching facility are set to be complete by October, just weeks before the course and club renovation is complete.