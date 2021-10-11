Meraki Maulers whip Renasant Bank in city of Destin's Coed Softball League

Mike Ogden and Rae Richardson each hammered four hits to lead the Meraki Maulers to a 20-18 win over Renasant Bank in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League Lower Division play at Morgan Sports Center.

Ogden and Richardson both went four for four to set the pace for the Maulers.

Maulers jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Maulers added three but Renasant roared back with seven in the bottom half to close the gap to 14-12.

In the bottom of fifth, Renasant took the lead with three runs. The lead was short lived with Maulers scoring six in the top of the sixth and then holding Renasant to three in the bottom half.

Luke Unterseh went two for four for Maulers with a home run.

Fishing news about town:73rd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo begins with big fish and big crowds

Matt Campbell went three for three for Renasant, including a home run. Jeff McIntosh and Matt Herbermann each connected for three hits.

New Life Church 10, Fenders Collision 8

New Life led 10-5 at the end of two innings. Fenders picked up two in the third and one in the fourth.

Zach Raya hit three singles for New Life while Josh Raya had two doubles.

Rolando Walters hit a home run for Fenders.

Upper Division

Bradley Industrial Textile 13, Bruner Law Firm 10

Bruner took an early 9-2 lead in the first inning.

In the second, Bradley scored one run and Bruner put another run on the board in the top of the third.

Bradley rallied in the fourth, scoring the 10-run limit for the win.

More news about town:Grace Lutheran Church finds new home on Main Street

Willie Rodriguez led Bradley with two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Bradly Cumins hit two singles, and Kristen Myers had a single for two RBIs.

Michael Haynes smacked a homer and two doubles for two RBIs for Bruner. Jill Martin hit two singles for an RBI, and Josh Snyder slapped a homer and a triple for two RBIs. Taylor Faught also connected for a home run.

iPerformance 7, Bradley Industrial Textile 6

iPerformance chipped away with one run in the first, second and third innings, then one more in the fifth for a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Bradley edged ahead with four runs. iPerformance answered with three for the win.

More:Rain doesn't dampen the spirit of the Rodeo Run for locals

Coby Aguilar led iPerformance with a home run and a single for three RBIs. Sam Hollekim hit two doubles for an RBI and Tyler Stahlhut doubled and singled for an RBI.

Bobby Griffith hit two singles and a double for Bradley. Kristen Myers hit two doubles, Willie Rodriguez hit two singles and Michael Haynes cranked out two homers

iPerformance 21, Bruner Law Firm 20

iPerformance brought in the 10-run limit in the first inning and then added six more in the second for a 16-10 lead.

Bruner scored five in the top of the third and iPerformance answered with five in the bottom half.

In the top of the fourth, with the 60-minute time limit running out, iPerformance held Bruner to five runs for the win.

Tyler Stahlhut led iPerformance with two homers and two doubles for four RBIs. Della Fry and Coby Aguilar each hit two singles. AJ Hoffstatter cranked out a home run.

Michael Haynes knocked in six runs for Bruner on two home runs, a double and a single. Jason Little slapped a home run and two singles for an RBI, and Tyler Snyder singled for an RBI. Taylor Faught hit a home run.