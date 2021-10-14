6th annual LuLu’s Marlin 5K Walk/Run to benefit cheer teams

Special to Gannett

It’s time for the sixth annual LuLu’s Marlin 5K Walk/Run to benefit the cheer teams of Destin Middle School, Destin High School, Fort Walton Beach High School and Niceville High School.

The walk/run will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 6. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. The friendly, competitive out and back course starts at LuLu’s, goes into the adjacent Regatta Bay community, and ends back at LuLu’s.

Adults, families and students are encouraged to enter for a physically fit day of running, walking, and fun for a good cause. There will be a complimentary Post Run Party for registered runners at LuLu’s with food, a raffle, door prizes, silent auction and awards presentation.

Spectators are welcome to watch the race and can attend the post party.

Entry fee, which also includes a T-shirt for runners/walkers, is $35 per person and $25 for students. Register on-line at www.lulubuffett.com/destin or go to www.active.com. LuLu’s in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina.

For more information, call 850-710-5858.