Exurt wins big in city of Destin's Coed Softball League

Leadoff batter Nikki Stewart led Exurt in a 24-6 win over the New Life in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League Lower Division play this week at Morgan Sports Center.

Steward consistently hit three doubles for an RBI.

Exurt had a slow start, scoring only one run in the first inning. In the second, however, they exploded for the 10-run limit. In the fourth, Exurt added 10 more runs for a 21-0 lead.

New Life finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with six runs.

Exurt added three more in the fifth, before a run-rule was called on the game.

Dakota Smith tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI for Exurt and Austin Hicks hit two doubles and a single for an RBI.

Jake Baker and Josh Raya each connected for doubles for New Life, and Rhonda Watts singled for an RBI.

Meraki Maulers 18, Fenders Collision 6

Meraki jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first two innings. Fenders added one last run in the top of the fourth.

Meraki finished the game off with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth and then held Fenders scoreless in the top of the fifth.

Luke Unterseh was the top batter for Meraki with two homers, a double and a single for five RBIs. Myah Vallioinen hit three singles for an RBI, and Cam Gilles doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Ruben Ruiz led Fenders with a double and two singles for two RBIs. Rolando Walters doubled and singled for an RBI.

Renasant Bank 19, Austin Music Co. 17

At the end of two innings, Renasant led 15-10. By the end of five innings, it was a two-run game with Renasant up 18-16. Both teams added one in the sixth.

Matt Campbell knocked an inside-the-park home run, triple and three singles for Renasant. Jeff McIntosh went five-for-five and Don Edwards was four-for-five at bat.

Shawn Leitteu connected four five hits for Austin and Dax Powell, four.

UPPER DIVISION

Bruner Law Firm 6, Bradley Industrial Textile 1

Bruner scored three in the first and then picked up one run in the third, one in fifth and one in the sixth.

Bradley scored its only run in the top of the fourth.

Michael Haynes led Bruner with a homer and a single for two RBIs. Jason Little hit two singles for two RBIs, and Jill Martin connected for two singles.

Travis Sweeney homered for Bradley for the solo run. Bobby Griffith doubled and Rita Cummins singled.

iPerformance 12, Bruner Law First 8

IPerformance got off to a great start scoring seven runs in the first inning. They picked up the other five in the third.

Bruner scored one in the second, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Willie Rodriguez and Luke Jackson each hit a home run and a single for iPerformance for three RBIs. Della Frey hit two singles and AJ Hoffstatter cranked out a home run.

Michael Haynes knocked in four runs on two homers for Bruner. Jason Little slapped a home run and two singles for an RBI, and Jill Martin hit three singles. DJ Gray also hit a home run.

iPerformance 18, Bradley Industrial Textile 5

iPerformance dominated taking an 11-2 lead in the first two innings. iPerformance scored three in the third and four in the fourth. Bradley scored its last three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Big hitters for iPerformance were Coby Aguilar with a triple, double and two singles for two RBIs, Willie Rodriguez with two doubles and a single for an RBI, Della Frey with a single for an RBI, AJ Hoffstatter and Luke Jackson each with two home runs.

Travis Sweeney and Kristen Myers each hit two singles for an RBI for Bradley. Rita Cummins singled for an RBI.