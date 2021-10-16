City of Destin to host 23rd Annual Pinfish Classic

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The City of Destin will host its 23rd Annual Pinfish Classic on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the weigh-in on the dock behind AJ’s Restaurant, 116 Harbor Boulevard. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under.

Space is limited and you must pre-register for the event at the Destin Community Center. Last day to register is Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Time slots are available at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Participants must bring a pole and staff will provide the bait. Awards will be given for the largest and smallest pinfish in each age group as well as a prize for the most fish caught overall. Winners will be contacted by phone regarding pick-up information.

For more information, call the City of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.