Austin Music Co. collects coed softball victory in city league

Brad Flinchman connected for three hits to lead Austin Music Co. in a 17-12 victory over New Life Church in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League Lower Division play Wednesday night at Morgan Sports Center.

Flinchman belted a triple and two singles for two RBIs in the victory.

Austin started strong with six runs in the first inning. New Life answered with three in the bottom half.

Austin picked up two in the second and four in the third, while New Life added two in the bottom of the third. Austin led 12-5.

Austin scored one in the top of the fourth, then New Life rallied in the bottom half with seven runs for a 13-12 game.

With time running out on the 75-minute time limit, Austin scored four in the fifth and held New Life scoreless.

News about town:Short-term rental workshop draws big crowd

JJ Higgins doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs for Austin, while Vett Pound doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Wayne Cramer doubled for two RBIs for New Life. Matt Raya doubled and Josh Raya singled.

Exurt 29, Meraki Maulers 12

Exurt had three big innings to win the game. They scored the 10-run limit in the second and then again in the third for a 20-7 lead. In the fifth they batted in another nine runs.

Maulers finished up with five in the bottom of the fifth.

Andy Collins led Exurt with a home run and two doubles for six RBIs. Randy Rodriguez tripled and hit two singles for six RBIs, and Nichole Overly hit two singles for two RBIs.

Fishing news:Sparks: Serving as Miss Destin is more hands-on than anticipated

More:73rd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo weighs in sharks to mingo in first 10 days

Gabe Acosta led the Maulers with a double and two singles for two RBIs. Cam Gillis hit two singles for two RBIs, and Michelle Eubanks connected for two singles for an RBI.

Exurt 15, Fenders Collision 9

At the end of three innings, Exurt was on top 9-4. Exurt added four in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Fenders picked up one more run in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Andy Collins led Exurt with a triple and two singles for an RBI. Nikki Stewart doubled and singled and Wesley Josey hit two singles for two RBIs. Dakota Smith cranked out a home run.

Dalton Allen knocked in five runs for Fenders on a home run and a double. Rolando Walters connected for three singles for an RBI, and Aubrey Claxton hit two singles.