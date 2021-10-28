Bradley Industrial Textile whips Bruner Law Firm in coed softball

Kyle McDorman knocked in four runs to lead Bradley Industrial Textile in a 24-17 win over Bruner Law Firm in the city of Destin Coed Softball Upper Division play at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

McDorman cracked out a home run and two singles for the four RBIs.

Bradley stepped out to a 12-2 lead in the first two innings. In the third, Bradley scored another eight and then five in the fourth.

Bruner put seven on the board in the third and eight in the fourth.

Bobby Griffith doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs, and Linda Griffith connected for three singles and three RBIs.

Michael Haynes slapped a grand slam and two singles for five RBIs for Bruner. Shardae Hernandez hit three singles for an RBI, and Cody Martin doubled and singled for four RBIs. Josh Snyder also cracked a homer.

iPerformance 24, Bruner Law Firm 16

At the end of two innings, the game was tied at 12-12. Bruner took a slight lead in the third with one run.

In the top of the fourth, iPerformance started to pull away with three runs. In the top of the fifth, iPerformance rallied with nine runs. Bruner scored three last runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Luke Jackson belted a home run, two doubles and a single for seven RBIs. AJ Hoffstatter homered, doubled and singled for an RBI, and Samantha Hollekim singled for an RBI. Cody Maddux and Tyler Stahlhut also hit home runs.

Jason Little slapped a home run and three singles for four RBIs for Bruner. Michael Haynes connected for two doubles and two singles for an RBI, and Tiffany Werner hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Josh Snyder was good for a home run.

IPerformance 20, Bradley Industrial Textile 20 (suspended)

With the game deadlocked at 20-20 and the weather starting to get bad Wednesday at the ball park, the game was suspended and may be finished at a later time.

Big hitters for iPerformance were Samantha Hollekim with a double and two singles for four RBIs, AJ Hoffstatter with a homer and two singles for four RBIs and Coby Aguilar two doubles and a single. Cranking out home runs were Tiffany Werner, Luke Jackson and Josh Snyder.

Blasting over home runs for Bradley were Kyle McDorman, Travis Sweeney and Cody Maddux.

LOWER DIVISION

Renasant Bank 18, Exurt 15

Down 8-4 after two, Renasant Bank battled back with five in the fourth to go up 9-8. But not for long, Exurt picked up three in the bottom of the fourth for a 11-9 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, Renasant scored three and Exurt answered with three to stay on top 14-12.

With time running out on the game, Renasant took the lead with six runs in the top of the sixth. Exurt could only muster one in the bottom half.

Matt Campbell led Renasant with a home run, double and a single for four RBIs. Matt Herbermann doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Michelle Williams hit three singles for three RBIs. Todd Preston also hit a home run.

Randy Rodriquez led Exurt with a home run, double and a single for six RBIs. Nikki Stewart hit two singles and Ron Norville doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Meraki Maulers 28, New Life Church 13

Big hitters for Meraki were Michael Ogden with a homer, triple, double and a single; Madison Phillips with a triple, two doubles and a single; and Gabe Acosta with a homer and two doubles.

Matt Raya led New Life with two home runs and a double. Susie Blow connected for two singles.

Fenders Collision 23, Austin Music Co. 12

Fenders jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first two innings.

In the top of the third, Fenders picked up eight more runs. Austin came back with six.

With the 75-minute time limit running out, Fenders scored six in the fourth and Austin finished up with one more run.

David Beard led Fenders with an inside the park home run and three singles for four RBIs. Dalton Allen hit two doubles and a single for five RBIs, and Lynda Tanner connected for three singles for two RBIs.

JJ Higgins was tops for Austin with two doubles for two RBIs. Chris Tucker hit two singles for an RBI, and Vett Pounds singled.