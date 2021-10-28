FISH FLASH: It's not over until it's over when it comes to Rodeo fishing

When it comes to fishing the Destin Fishing Rodeo, it’s not over until it’s over.

However, when it gets down to the last few days in the 31-day October fishing tournament, it’s a bit harder to break onto the board with big fish scattered in every division.

But a few folks managed on Wednesday to get on the “big board” as weighmaster Bruce Cheves likes to call the overall leaderboard of the Rodeo.

Capt. Andrew Dover on the Muscle Memories and his angler Tony Dover of Mary Esther got on the big board with a 45.6-pound grouper. His catch took over the top spot in the Private Boat Division.

The Poopdeck with Capt. Kyle Howard came in and took over in the scamp category of the Private Boat Division. Capt. Howard weighed in a 13.2-pound scamp for first and his angler Matt Trammel of Destin reeled in a 12.8-pounder for second.

In the 25-foot and Under Private Boat Division, Capt. Josh Castle on his boat Low Budget made a mark in the blackfin tuna category. Brad Wilson of Santa Rosa Beach weighed in a 25-pounder for first and Castle of Destin took second with a 24.8-pounder.

The biggest fish of the day was a 107.2-pound amberjack caught aboard the 100 Proof with Capt. Allen Staples and crew who arrived back at the docks from a 36-hour trip. The huge ’jack took over first in the Extended Voyage Division. Johnston Jones of Canton, Georgia, was the angler on the rod who fought the fish for 20 minutes. Capt. Staples said they were fishing in about 300 feet of water.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rodeo saw another big fish brought to the scales from an extended trip, a 137.6-pound yellowfin tuna aboard the Sea Fix with Capt. Chip Godwin and Capt. Aaron Smith. Long-time Rodeo fisherman Mike Wright was the angler on the rod who fought the tuna for more than two hours. The fish, however, wasn’t big enough to beat out the 142.6-pounder and 143.4-pounder already on the board.

Sunday will be the last day of the Rodeo and the last chance for anglers to bring in their bounty. The scales will open at 10 a.m. on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and close at 7 p.m., but not before a few Halloween treats, of the fishy kind.

See you at the docks.