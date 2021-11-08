New Life Church captures victory in coed softball league

Playing in their first season, New Life Church captured a 16-13 win over Exurt in the city of Destin Coed Softball League Lower Division play on Wednesday night.

This was New Life’s second victory of the season. They beat Fender Collision earlier in the season.

Matt Raya led the effort with three singles for three RBIs.

New Life jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the third, Exurt rallied and scored the 10-run limit to take the lead 10-3.

New Life answered with 10 runs of their own to regain the lead, 13-10.

In the top of the fifth, Exurt scored three runs. With time running out on the game, New Life loaded the bases and then scored three on a hit to right field from Michelle Williams to take the win 16-13.

Other big hitters for New Life were John Wells with a double and a single for two RBIs, and Susie Blow with a double and a single.

Austin Hicks led Exurt with an inside-the-park home run, triple and a single for four RBIs. Andy Collins doubled and hit two singles for an RBI, and Nikki Stewart doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Meraki Mauler 21, Austin Music Co. 6

Meraki started strong with the 10-run limit in the top of the first inning and then picked up three more in the second.

Austin picked up one run in the bottom of the second.

Meraki scored two in the third and three in the fourth. Austin scored five last runs in the bottom of the fourth. Meraki put up three more in the fifth for a run-ruling on the game.

Jerry Dameron led Meraki with four singles for an RBI. Gabe Acosta connected for three doubles for two RBIs, Cam Gillis hit three singles for an RBI, and Paige Ogden tripled and singled.

Marlee Tucker and Eric Sexton each hit two singles for an RBI for Austin. Dax Powell singled.

Renasant Bank 17, Fenders Collision 4

After three innings, Renasant was in charge 15-2. The game was over in five.

Todd Preston led Renasant with four hits. Matt Campbell cranked out a home run and two more hits, while Brandon Patzig also connected for three hits.

Ruben Ruiz and Dalton Allen each went two-for-two at bat for Fenders. Michelle Williams had one hit.

UPPER DIVISION

iPerformance 26, Bruner Law Firm 9

At the end of two innings, iPerformance led 16-5. In the top of third, Bruner scored four, but then iPerformance exploded for the 10-run limit to finish off the game.

Tyler Stahlhut led iPerformance with a grand slam and three singles for seven RBIs. Della Frye connected for four singles for two RBIs, and Coby Aguilar slapped a home run, triple and a single for six RBIs. AJ Hoffstatter also knocked a homer.

Michael Haynes was tops for Bruner with a homer and two singles for four RBIs. Jason Little doubled and singled for an RBI, and Shardae Hernandez hit two singles for an RBI.

iPerformance 15, Bradley Industrial Textile 8

iPerformance dominated the first three innings, putting up two in the first, four in the second and five in the third for a 11-0 start.

Bradley finally got on the board in the fourth with seven runs.

iPerformance came back with four in the fifth. Bradley picked up one last run in the fifth.

Tyler Stahlhut connected for two doubles and two singles for two RBIs for iPerformance. Coby Aguilar doubled and hit two singles and Samantha Hollekin hit three singles for an RBI. Cranking out home runs were AJ Hoffstatter with two and Luke Jackson with one.

Kyler Clifton led Bradley with a homer and a double. Travis Sweeney doubled and hit two singles for an RBI, and Ruby Davis singled for an RBI.

Bradley Industrial Textile 19, Bruner Law Firm 17

Bradley put up 10 runs in the first inning. Bruner answered with three.

In the second, both teams picked up one run.

In the third, Bruner rallied for a 10-run inning to take the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Bradley got the advantage back with eight runs. Bruner answered with three as time ran out.

Travis Sweeney led Bradley with two homers and a single for six RBIs. Kyle McDorman belted two homers and a single for three RBIs. Rita Cummins hit two singles.

Jason Little led Bruner with a homer and two singles for six RBIs. Shardae Hernandez connected for three singles for four RBIs. Amber DeStaven doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Michael Haynes slapped a homer.