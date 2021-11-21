Destin High Sharks fall to Rocky Bayou, Lady Sharks get first goal

Both teams showed improvement, but the Destin High School Shark soccer teams lost to the visiting Rocky Bayou Knights of Niceville Thursday evening in Destin at Marlin Field at Destin Middle School.

The Lady Sharks took the field first and lost 6-1.

“Our team is really young right now,” said Destin Shark Coach Chris McFadden, noting they have three sophomores and the rest are freshman.

“We have four experienced girls and a lot of other girls that are out here giving a lot of effort. But this is their second game in their life playing soccer,” McFadden said.

Last week the Sharks were shut out by the South Walton Seahawks, but on Thursday they found the net.

“I’m so very proud of them,” McFadden said.

“We got our first goal tonight which was awesome. That’s big for us and we’re just going to keep getting better. I’m just so proud of them.”

Rocky scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game, then hit the crossbar on a shot at the 18-minute mark. However, five minutes later the Knights scored again and once more in the last six minutes for a 4-0 lead at the half.

Destin got a chance on an indirect kick in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but failed to convert correctly.

With 30 minutes left in the game, Rocky scored on a penalty kick for a 5-0 lead and then again with 17 minutes left to play to go up 6-0.

Not giving up, Destin finally got on the board with just under six minutes left to play. Destin Shark Celina Sanchez kicked one across to Jareny Enriquez who booted it in for the first-ever Destin goal.

Destin lost 6-1.

As for the boys, the Sharks lost to the Knights 3-0.

“They battled tonight, they did a great job,” said Destin Coach Andy Clarke.

“We played much better this game than the first game,” Clarke said, noting they were shutout by South Walton last week.

Although Destin didn’t score against Rocky, they showed improvement.

Rocky scored in the first two minutes, but then Destin denied them anything else until the last eight minutes of the half when they found the back of the net. Rocky led 2-0 at the break.

In the second half, Destin again held the Knights out of the goal for a span of 30 minutes. Rocky broke through for a score in the last nine minutes.

“We’re coming together as a team,” Clarke said, noting they have only been together as a team for about four weeks or so. Plus, his team is very young with four sophomores and the rest freshman.

“They did a great job tonight … I’m proud of them,” he said.

Up next for the Destin Sharks is an away game on Dec. 2 at Deane Bozeman High School. Game times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Sharks will be playing back at home at Marlin Field on Dec. 8 when they host the Freeport Bulldogs, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.