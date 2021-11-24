Destin High Sharks boy's basketball team brings home first athletic win, and a trophy

Not one, but two wins and a second-place trophy, that’s what the Destin High School Shark's boys basketball team came home with from the 2021 Conqueror Classic preseason basketball tournament at West Florida Baptist Academy in Milton last weekend.

This was the new high school's first team victory in an athletic event.

“They are the first team to come home with a victory, and not just one, but two wins,” said Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank. “And they fought hard in that third game. It was just so amazing to watch those boys click together.

“It was a good game and fun to watch,” she added, noting they had the start of a (sometimes rowdy) parent cheering section for the Sharks at the championship game.

In the first game, the Sharks beat Central Christian 59-39. Sonny Taylor and Deshawn Ford each scored 15 points, while Syr Rhodes added 10 and Allen Collins 8.

In game two, Destin defeated Ponchartrain 80-65 to advance to the championship game.

In the championship round, the Sharks lost 53-42 to Lighthouse Baptist Academy of Alabama.

“Our legs on the third day led to not being able to knock down shots we would normally make. But we played a tough game,” said Destin High Coach Blake White.

The game was tied at 37-all at the start of the fourth quarter. But, the Sharks came up short in the end.

“It was a great way to start our preseason and show that we can compete as a team,” White said. “We still have another level to tap into, but I’m very excited with our ability to produce on the floor."

Taylor and Ford were named to the all-tournament team.

White said he had a strong showing from Collins, Rhodes, Carston Phillips and Baylen Knox.

High scorers throughout the tournament for the Sharks were Taylor, Collins, Rhodes and Ford.

The second-place trophy is currently sitting on a bookshelf in the lobby of the school.

Cruickshank said they will be recognizing the team when they get back to school on Monday in the opening assembly.

The trophy is a sign that “anything is possible” for the first-year school, Cruickshank said. The hardware will continue to sit on the bookshelf until the Sharks get a trophy case.