Bow'd Up pulls in possible Florida state record bigeye tuna

Capt. Brady Bowman and crew aboard the Bow’d Up hauled in a 244-pound bigeye tuna last week, for a pending state-record catch.

“It was the most epic battle ever,” said Bowman, who was still pumped up about the catch on Monday.

The Florida All Tackle Record on the books for bigeye tuna is a 194.80 pounder caught by Anthony Beau Kelly on March 14, 2020, out of Juno Beach.

The Bow’d Up left out of Destin Monday evening, bottom fished on Tuesday and then hooked up with the massive tuna on Wednesday about 140 to 150 miles out of Destin.

They had already pulled in a 120-pound bigeye before they hooked onto the whopper.

Using a live skipjack tuna for bait in 7,200 feet of water, the tuna latched on at 11:20 a.m. However, it was 4:45 p.m. before they got him in the boat.

“It was a long dang time,” Bowman said.

Bowman said they got the fish within 150 feet of the boat about four or five times, but then it would take a “slow sustained run.”

“It wasn’t erratic … it just kept on,” he said.

Captain said he started doing loops around the fish trying to get the fish up, not really knowing what they had on the line.

The fish made four or five slow steady runs. “That’s what made the fight so grueling … it just took forever,” Bowman said.

But once they realized what it was, Bowman said, “that’s the biggest tuna I’ve ever seen.”

“That was one bad ass fish … I’m still shaking thinking about it,” he said Monday morning.

Loyd Chism of Mississippi was the angler on the rod and it took all three deckhands, Jan Michael Garcia, Dalen Johnson and Aiden Ziegenhorn, to pull the fish through the tuna door.

“The whole boat was shaking when the fish hit the deck … it was still kicking his tail,” said Bowman, who was up in the wheelhouse.

The crew hooked and released a 300-pound blue marlin on the way home and called it a trip.

“That was one big ole fat fish … nothing but muscles,” Bowman said of the bigeye.

They weighed the fish in at HarborWalk Marina on Thursday morning.

Bowman will be filing the necessary paper work for the possible state record catch.