Fenders Collision and iPerformance win coed softball league tournaments

Fenders Collision won the Lower Division, while iPerformance took the Upper Division tournament in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

In the Lower Division, Fenders beat Austin Music Co. 21-15 for the title

Fenders dominated, taking an 11-0 lead in the first two innings and then scoring the 10-run limit in the third for a 21-4 mark. Austin scored four more in the fourth and seven in the fifth.

Top batter for Fenders was Dalton Allen, who went three-for-three. Davey Bazylak went two-for-two with a homer and Jen Bazylak connected for two hits.

Eric Sexton and James Higgins each went three-for-three for Austin, while JJ Higgins had two hits.

UPPER DIVISION

iPerformance edged out Bradley Industrial Textile in the championship game 24-23.

At the end of two innings, Bradley was up 9-6. IPerformance battled back with seven in the top of the third.

Bradley picked up one in the fourth and two in the fifth. IPerformance scored five in the sixth for an 18-12 lead. Bradley answered with four in the bottom half of the sixth.

In the seventh, iPerformance added on six runs and Bradley came up short with seven.

Top batters for iPerformance were AJ Hoffstatter with a homer and four singles for five RBIs; Tyler Stahlhut, home run and two singles for five RBIs; and Della Frey double and a single for two RBIs.

Kyle McDorman led Bradley with two homers and two doubles for six RBIs. Cody Maddux belted a home run, triple and two doubles for two RBIs, and Rita Cummins connected for four singles for an RBI. Kyler Clifton and Corey Griffith each hit a home run.

In earlier tournament action, Bradley beat Bruner Law Firm 18-15.

Cody Maddux led Bradley with two homers and a doubled for six RBIs, Kyle McDorman doubled and hit three singles for two RBIs, and Rita Cummins hit two singles for an RBI. Travis Sweeney clobbered a home run.

Jason Little and Kevin Moran each knocked a home run and two singles for four RBIs for Bruner. Shardae Hernandez hit two singles.