Destin Sharks pull out win over an undefeated Freeport Bulldog team

In a fast-paced game, with runouts by both teams and the score deadlocked six times in the second half, the Destin High Sharks earned their first regular season win, 87-85, over the visiting Freeport Bulldogs from Walton County.

“I’m just very proud of our guys,” said an excited Shark Coach Blake White.

“This is our first official win as a basketball program. We’re officially in the record books with one,” he added.

The Sharks played in a preseason tournament in Milton prior to the Thanksgiving holiday and finished in second place, with two wins and a loss in the championship game.

“The tournament was preseason, but it showed us we can compete and we can win,” he said.

And Monday night they competed when they hosted the 3-0 Bulldogs at the Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, the Sharks home court.

The Bulldogs, nailing the 3-pointer, jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first four minutes of play. Destin came back with a couple of 3s of their own with Baylon Knox hitting two back-to-back. Syr Rhodes followed up with an inside shot to bring the Sharks within two of the Bulldogs. At that point, Freeport went on a 10-point scoring spree for a 28-16 lead at the end of one.

Freeport continued to pour in the points, tacking on seven more for a 35-16 advantage.

The Sharks then started to chip away at the lead. Rhodes made a free throw, then Freeport’s Kaden Henderson made a steal for a layup. Destin’s Knox knocked down another 3-pointer and Henderson answered again.

About midway of the period, Destin had a little six-point run with Knox hitting a layup, Allen Collins getting a steal for a layup and Sonny Taylor hitting a layup off a turnover to bring the Sharks within 13 of the Bulldogs. By the half, the Sharks had closed in more, but still trailed 45-36.

At the start of the third, the Sharks lost a little ground with two quick baskets from the Bulldogs. However, Rhodes drew a foul and hit both shots, then Taylor and Deshawn Ford each picked up steals for layups. Freeport’s Don Campbell and EJ August hit back-to-back 3s to go up 55-42. At that point in the game, Destin went to work and put up 14 unanswered points. Ford, Taylor, Collins and Carston Phillips all put points on the board to give the Sharks their first lead of the game, 56-55, with 3:15 left in the period.

In the last three minutes, the scoring went back and forth and tied three times before the buzzer sounded in a 65-65 deadlock.

In the fourth, Destin had the lead most of the period with the Sharks taking it inside time after time. In the last three minutes the Bulldogs caught up with the Sharks for an 80-80 tie and then edged ahead on a 3-pointer from August. Destin came back with Ford making a layup. He was fouled but missed the free throw. Seconds later, Rhodes nailed a 3-pointer to give the Sharks an 85-83 advantage. The Bulldogs scored with 16 seconds left to tie the game.

Destin had one last shot, with the clock ticking down, the Sharks worked the ball around and then dished off to Ford who worked his way on the baseline for a bucket and the Sharks first regular season win, 87-85.

“The first half we couldn’t hit the shots we normally make,” White said. “We finally came together and do what we do, and when we do what we do, it’s very hard to stop us.

“We found something that worked and we just stuck with it,” White said. “I’m just really proud of these guys for sticking to it and realizing they can come back and win these kinds of things. This was a fantastic win. I’m just so proud of them.”

The Sharks had five players hit double digits. Ford led the effort with 28 points and Collins hit for 16. Scoring 14 each were Knox and Rhodes. Taylor scored 11.

Freeport had three in double figures, August, 19; Campbell, 15; and Jacob Becktel 14.

Next home game for the Sharks is 4 p.m. Dec. 14 against the Bozeman Bucks.