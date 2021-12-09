Destin High Lady Sharks fall to Freeport Bulldogs in first home game

Although the Destin High School Lady Sharks didn’t win, the coach said he sees improvement with every outing.

“I feel like we’re always improving,” said Destin Coach Esic Rhodes III.

The Destin Sharks fell to the visiting Freeport Bulldogs 39-22 in their first home game, played at Destin United Methodist Family Life Center Monday night.

The Sharks also played three games in a recent tournament, but failed to win.

“We’re still learning and trying to come together,” Rhodes said after the Freeport game.

He explained that during the Thanksgiving break they had players out and now they are trying to get them back acclimated to what he is trying to do with the team.

“We’ve got some that don’t know everything we’re doing, but we’re trying to get it together,” he said.

Rhodes said he sees improvement from one week to the next, with players trying to correct little problems or downfalls.

“Slowly but surely, it’s coming. I’m proud of them,” he said. “I like how we play.”

On Monday night, the Bulldogs, 4-1, stepped out to a 16-0 lead rather quickly then Freeport Coach Mike Myrick pulled his starters to give others playing time.

“Overall, we did what we were supposed to,” Myrick said.

“The five I started showed what they could do really quick,” he said.

At the end of the first quarter, Freeport was on top 26-0.

Destin finally got on the board the in the first two minutes of the second quarter with freshman Naya Gant putting a rebound back for two points. Freeport scored, then Destin scored two more baskets. Reagan Palmer, a junior, scored then freshman Avery Emmick hit a jumper. Freeport picked up another basket and Destin finished out the first half with Emmick knocking down another jump shot and Palmer put a rebound back for two points. Freeport led 30-10 at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin’s Reagan Palmer scored four points, while her younger sister Riley made two from the foul line for a 37-16 game at the buzzer.

In the fourth quarter, Reagan Palmer, who finished with 10 points, hit a shot from the top of the key and Emmick drove inside for a layup and a 37-20 game. Before time ran out, Freeport scored one more inside shot and Emmick drove the lane again for another bucket and a 39-22 finish.

“As long as they keep shooting the ball (I'm happy),” Rhodes said.

“We’re going to make zero percent of the shots we don’t shoot,” he said he tells the girls. “You can never win a ball game if you don’t shoot the ball. I don’t care who shoots … just put it up, put the ball in the air. Let’s have fun.”

The Lady Sharks have another home game at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 against the Arnold Marlins of Panama City Beach.