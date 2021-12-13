Destin High boys basketball posts two wins in Cats Against Cancer tournament in Paxton

Two more games, two more wins. The Destin High Sharks boys' basketball team played in the Cats Against Cancer basketball tournament in Paxton on Friday and Saturday and captured two wins.

On Friday, they beat Pensacola Christian Academy 69-51 and then posted a 54-44 win over Central on Saturday.

More:Destin Sharks pull out win over an undefeated Freeport Bulldog team

In the game Friday, the Sharks went up by 25 points and Destin Coach Blake White was able to unload his bench giving everybody playing time.

“It was a great win for us,” White said.

The Sharks were led by Deshawn Ford, who tossed in 30 points. Syr Rhodes scored 12 and Sonny Taylor 11.

More:Destin High Sharks boy's basketball team brings home first athletic win, and a trophy

Eisley Ingram scored his first points of the season in the fourth quarter on a fast-break layup.

White said they dedicated the game to Ingram’s brother, Ellison, and they wore all grey for brain cancer in the game.

In the contest against Central, Ford again led the effort for the Sharks with 24 points. Taylor hit double digits with 18 points.

With the win, the Sharks move to 4-1 on the season. The Sharks will be playing in the Jingle Jam at Rocky Bayou High School later this week.