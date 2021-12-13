Indian Bayou Ladies Golf Invitational draw players of all ages

Not all wore Christmas attire, but they were all in the Christmas spirit as they took to the links in the annual Indian Bayou Ladies Golf Invitational held last week at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club in Destin.

“The event just keeps growing bigger and bigger every year,” said Karen Krause, president of the Indian Bayou Ladies League.

This year, the invitational had 111 participants across 28 teams, the largest ever for the event. Some of the teams were local from Indian Bayou, Rocky Bayou, Shalimar, Regatta Bay, Kelly Plantation, Sandestin and Eglin to name a few, while others came in from Jacksonville and even Enterprise, Alabama.

Last year they had 92 ladies to tee up for the tournament and the year before 85.

The ladies this year ranged 30 to the 90 years of age.

They played 18 holes of golf in different flights.

But all had a chance to get in on the “Island Green” shot, which was a 49-yard shot. Carol Zimmer of Indian Bayou was the first of the day to hit the floating island on the water for the day.

Krause said by end of day, they had seven more women to hit the floating green, “which was amazing.”