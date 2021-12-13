Renasant Bank cashes in for coed softball title in tournament play

Renasant Bank came from behind to beat Exurt 24-19 in the championship game of the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League Middle Division Tournament at Morgan Sports Center last Wednesday.

Down 6-0 after two innings, Renasant scored the 10-run limit in the bottom of the third to go up 10-6.

Exurt put up seven runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead, but Renasant answered with eight in the bottom for an 18-13 advantage.

Exurt went on to pick up three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Renasant finished up with two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the win.

Top batter for Renasant was Don Edwards who knocked in eight RBIs on a homer, triple, double and two singles. Brandon Patzig brought in six runs on a home run shot and two singles. Tabitha Taylor singled and Matt Campbell cranked out a home run.

Ron Norville led Exurt with three singles for three RBIs. Dakota Smith hit three singles for two RBIs, and Nikki Stewart, two singles.

In earlier tournament action, Renasant beat Meraki Maulers 18-7 and then Exurt, 17-5.