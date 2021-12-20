Destin High Sharks make good showing in Jingle Jam tournament in Niceville

After posting a win in the opener, the Destin High Sharks lost the second game in overtime and then came up short in the third game of the Jingle Jam Christmas Tournament at Rocky Bayou Christian School in Niceville Friday night.

The Sharks finished in fourth place in the eight-team basketball tournament.

“Our goal was to get to the championship game. But we came up short in a tough overtime loss to Rocky on their home floor,” said Destin High Coach Blake White.

“We played hard for that game, but we were deflated for game three,” White said, with only an hour in between games.

Nevertheless, he said, “I am proud of the team's bounce-back performance this week.”

The Sharks lost a tough one at home on Tuesday night to Bozeman before the tournament.

In the first game of the Jingle Jam, Destin beat Calvary Christian 64-31.

“We played beautifully … we played as a team,” White said.

The Sharks jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Deshawn Ford led the Sharks with 24 points. Syr Rhodes nailed three 3s on his way to 13 points and Baylen Knox drained four 3s for 12 points. John Rice scored eight.

In game two, Destin lost in overtime to the home team, Rocky Bayou, 78-77.

At the end of the first quarter, Destin held a 27-26 lead and then 33-31 advantage at the break. By the end of three, Destin increased their lead to 56-45, but the Rocky Bayou Knights fought back in the fourth to tie the game, forcing it into overtime. The Knights prevailed in the end.

Ford again led the Sharks with 37 points. Rhodes hit for 17, Knox had nine points and Sonny Taylor scored seven.

In game three, the Sharks lost to Elberta of Alabama 62-49.

Destin stayed just a step ahead in the first half for a 28-22 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Elberta started to pull away, outscoring the Sharks 23-11 for a 45-39 advantage going into the final period. Elberta put up 17 in the fourth to Destin’s 10.

Ford scored 18 points, while Taylor hit for 15 for the Sharks.

“We are a young team hitting some growing pains, but it’ll all benefit us as we move forward this season,” White said.

After Christmas break, the Sharks will be back at home on Jan. 3 for a 6:30 p.m. game with the Paxton Bobcats. The game will be played at Destin United Methodist Family Life Center.