Destin High Sharks lose a close one on the road to the Kinston Bulldogs

After having to postpone Monday’s game at North Bay Haven in Lynn Haven due to sickness on both squads, the Destin High Sharks hit the road Tuesday night with the players they had to take on the Kinston High School Bulldogs of Kinston, Alabama.

The Sharks came up short 60-53.

“We were down to 10 players and not 100% as a team,” said Destin High Coach Blake White.

“We didn’t have the hustle we normally have,” he said.

The Sharks kept the Bulldogs close, within two to four points most of the game, but then lost it in the end by seven.

More Shark news:FWB alumnus E.G. Green named Destin football head coach

More:Destin High boys basketball posts two wins in Cats Against Cancer tournament in Paxton

Top scorers for the Sharks were Syr Rhodes with 19 points and Deshawn Ford with 12.

“This break is coming at the right time for our group to get healthy and rest up,” White said.

The Sharks go into the holiday break at 5-5.

“The second half of the season is going to be lights out,” he added.

The Lady Sharks, who have yet to post a victory, lost 47-29 to Kinston.

As for the game with North Bay Haven, it has been rescheduled for Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. for the girls, followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.

More from the Shark cagers:Destin High Sharks make good showing in Jingle Jam tournament in Niceville

Next up for the Sharks is a Jan. 3 home game with the Paxton Bobcats. The girls play at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m. The games will be played in the gym at Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.