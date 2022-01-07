Paxton Bobcats rain down 3s on Destin Sharks for win

The Paxton Bobcats had just a bit too much fire power for the Destin Sharks.

Destin High lost 98-68 to Paxton in varsity boys' basketball action earlier this week on their home court at Destin United Methodist Church.

“They hit 11 3s on us,” said Destin Coach Blake White as he walked off the court.

It seemed that every time the Sharks would get on a little roll, “they would shift the momentum with one of those 3s,” White said.

Latrell Sanders led the Bobcats with 34 points, including five 3-pointers. Kage Wibbing checked in with 31 points and five 3s.

Despite the high-scoring Bobcats, White said, “I thought we played well.”

“We’re still a little banged up,” he said, noting they were still missing a starter.

“But as a team we played better, which was out goal going into this game,” he said. "Plus, it was Paxton. They are very well coached team. We just kind of ran out of gas.”

In the first quarter, Paxton outscored the Sharks 33-20, knocking down five 3s.

In the second, Destin put up 19 points to Paxton’s 17, but still trailed 50-39 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Sharks got within seven points of catching the Bobcats with Sonny Taylor and Deshawn Ford taking the ball inside for a 56-49 game. But Paxton widened the gap and finished the period 71-58.

In the final stanza, Paxton made two big runs on the Sharks. The first was an eight-point run then the next one came in the last three minutes. The Bobcats put up nine unanswered points for a 96-65 game. In the final minute, Destin’s Eisley Ingram came off the bench and sank a 3-pointer and Paxton finished up with one more bucket.

For the game, Destin was led by Ford with 27 points. Syr Rhodes tossed in 21 and Taylor 10.

“This is good for us to have these kinds of games,” White said. “I think we did fairly well, but we still have 14 games ahead of us. It’s a long road.”

Prior to the boy's game, the Destin girls lost 59-4.

Up next for the Sharks is a 6:30 p.m. game at Freeport on Jan. 10. The girls play at 5 p.m.