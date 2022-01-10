Destin High Sharks stay disciplined and take care of business for win over Rocky Bayou

Discipline paid off for the Destin High Sharks Friday night as they posted an 81-46 victory over the visiting Knights from Rocky Bayou Christian in Niceville.

“I told them at beginning of the game, the whole thing was going to be about discipline. It was taking care of the ball, it was taking the right shots, making the extra pass,” said Destin Coach Blake White. "It was being disciplined on defense, when we have to get back and rotate.

“When we do what we’re supposed to, this is the result,” he said, looking at the scoreboard.

Destin started strong, outscoring the Knights 15-9 in the first quarter. About midway of the period, Destin’s Deshawn Ford went on a little rampage of his own and put up eight straight points, with an exclamation dunk for the final two points. Carsten Phillips put a rebound back for two points and drew a foul on the way back up turning in a 3-point play.

In the second quarter, Destin continued to dominate with five players putting points on the board. Ford continued to hit the inside shots for eight points, and Sonny Taylor put up a couple of layups and a free throw for five points. Phillips, Syr Rhodes and John Rice each scored two points. Destin led 34-25 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Destin Sharks kicked into high gear and put 33 points, while holding the Knights to eight.

After the Sharks and the Knights each swapped baskets, the Sharks put up 12 unanswered points with Ford slamming another one in the goal. Rhodes knocked a pair of 3s and then later dished off to Ford for a layup. Destin led 48-27. At that point and plenty of time left in the third, Destin reeled off 19 straight points to bury the Knights. In the runout, Phillips made a steal and then passed off to Ford who nailed a layup. Ford hammered home his third dunk of the night. Destin led 67-33.

With a running clock in the fourth, White rotated all the players in and off the court, but not before Ford dunked another one for the Sharks.

Ford was high-point player for the game with 33 points. He also had two blocked shots on defense.

Rhodes hit double digits with 21 points and Taylor scored 16.

Top scorers for the Knights were Noah Lynch with 14 points and Devan Hicks, 12.

Up next for the Sharks is a 7 p.m. game Jan. 14 at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs.

“We can compete with anybody on our schedule,” White said.

“We’re the youngest team in our area and we’re only going to grow,” he said.

The Sharks are made up 9th, 10th and 11th graders.

“It was a lot of fun tonight,” he said.