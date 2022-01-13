Destin High Sharks take bite out of Crestview Bulldogs in soccer

After a scoreless first half, the Destin High Sharks found the back of the net in the second half to post a 1-0 victory over the visiting Crestview Bulldogs Wednesday night in Destin.

Destin’s Hayden Lech booted one in on an assist from Shadaine Hibbert for the win.

“Our entire team gave 110% for the entire 80 minutes,” said Destin Coach Andy Clarke. “Our defense was outstanding and our goalie John Castanada was outstanding.

“I was very proud of our entire team effort,” he added.

Last week, the Sharks tied Navarre 1-1.

In earlier action Wednesday evening, the Lady Sharks lost 3-1 to Crestview.

Crestview scored in the first two minutes.

With 16 minutes left in the first half, Destin evened the score when Jareny Enriquez slipped one past the goal keep on a penalty kick.

The score remained tied at the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs again scored early in the first three minutes. They scored a third time about five minutes later.

Destin had another shot at a penalty kick with 20 minutes left to play, but missed.

Up next for the Sharks is a trip to Navarre on Jan. 18 to take on the Raiders. The girls play at 5 p.m., boys to follow.