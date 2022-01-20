Destin Marlins dominate for win over Meigs Wildcats in middle school basketball

It was Destin domination.

Both Destin Marlin teams took command over the visiting Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar in middle school basketball action with the Destin boys winning 41-16 and the Destin girls taking care of business as well with a 38-7 victory.

“It was all around,” said Destin boys coach Bob Davies. “We really took care of the ball and we played really good on defense.

“I love it when the kids do it all,” he added.

Davies noted player after player who performed well.

“Ethan Chance his defense, passing and shooting. Charlie Frankfurt either gets a rebound or keeps it alive. His defense was amazing.

“Gabe Escalera did everything as always. Jordan Figueroa was a beast on the boards. And Greyson Sommerville did it all. And we got good minutes off the bench,” he added. “We got open looks all night. The ball movement was good. I was happy with it all around.”

The Marlins jumped out to an early 9-0 lead with Chance, Figueroa and Sommerville each knocking down a 3-pointer. Meigs finally got on the board in the last 15 seconds with a 3-pointer from Jaden Fair. However, Sommerville nailed one more 3 in the final seconds for a 12-3 advantage at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, Destin continued to pressure the Wildcats as well as outscore them 13-9. Meigs scored first, then Destin's Figueroa made a steal and went the distance for a layup. Meigs picked up two points from the foul line, then the Marlins went on an eight-point scoring spree.

Figueroa hit a baseline shot, then Chance one from the paint. Xavier Crawford put a rebound back for two points and then Chance hit a little scoop-type shot for a 22-9 lead. Before the break, Meigs hit a 3-pointer and Chance nailed a 3-pointer for a 25-12 lead at the half.

The third quarter was all Destin. The Marlins put up nine points while holding the Wildcats scoreless. Destin finished up the fourth with a running clock and seven points to the Wildcats four.

Scoring in double-digits for the Marlins were Chance with 12 and Figueroa with 11. Sommerville scored nine and Crawford, five. Frankfurt and Ebner Ingram each had two points.

In the girl's game, Destin got off to a slow start but then quickly made up for lost time.

Destin didn’t score in the first two minutes of play but then, Carson Fayard, who finished with 20 points, sank a little jumper from the lane. Meigs answered and then Fayard made her way in for a layup. Gabby Diaz picked up a foul and hit the second of two tries.

Meigs tied the score with a 3-pointer, then it was all Destin. In the last two minutes of the first quarter, Destin put up 11 points. Fayard hit a couple of baskets, Bailey Gaffney hit a layup and a free throw and Chloe Lindsey hit two long shots from the right side. Destin led 16-5.

In the second quarter, Destin picked up where they left off. The Marlins put up 18 points and held Meigs scoreless. Fayard scored 10 of the 18 and Lindsey put up two more baskets to lead the effort. Destin was up 34-5 at the half.

With a running clock the second half, Destin scored four points in the third and Meigs scored about midway of the fourth.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Marlins will take on the Davidson Panthers at home. Girls play at 5 p.m. with boys to follow.