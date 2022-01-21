Destin High Sharks fall to visiting Walton High Braves

It was a tough night for the Destin High Sharks as both the girls' and boys' basketball teams lost to the visiting Walton High Braves of DeFuniak Springs.

The Lady Sharks lost 45-18 and the boys took it on the chin 68-45.

“We’re still making soft passes,” said Esic Rhodes, Destin girls' coach.

Nevertheless, Rhodes said, “We’re starting to learn the game of basketball. We’re getting in better positions. We’re starting to gather more rebounds, but we’ve got to box out better.”

Rhodes said the Lady Sharks, which the majority are new to basketball, need to be more aggressive.

“Once we get more aggression, we’ll be alright. We’re building for next year,” he said.

But in the meantime, the Lady Sharks played a tough first quarter against the Braves and only trailed by four points at the buzzer.

The Sharks got on the board first with a shot from Riley Palmer, then Walton answered with a 3-pointer from Averi Laird. Destin came back with a shot from the paint by Avery Emmick. Walton again answered with a jumper, then Reagan Palmer drew a foul hitting both shots for a 6-5 lead, the last for the Sharks. In the last minute of the period, Walton’s Jannie Murray hit a little jumper then came back with a 3-pointer to put the Braves on top 10-6.

In the second quarter, Walton pulled away putting up 16 points, while Destin only scored four. Jayden Klava knocked down two 3s for the Braves, while Kim Glenn and Sophia Parker each put up four points. Rylee Swear scored two. Putting up two points each for Destin was Emmick and Reagan Palmer. Destin trailed 26-10 at the half.

In the third, Walton continued to bury the Sharks, outscoring them 15-2. With a running clock in the fourth, Destin scored six and Walton put up four for the win.

As for the boys, it was a tale of two halves. The first half was all Walton with the Braves up 40-12 at the half.

In the second half, Destin outscored Walton 33-28, but it was too late.

“I try to tell them, if we compete from start to finish, we can win these games,” said Destin Coach Blake White. “They seem to need some sort of fire lit under them to get something going.”

At the break, White said he didn’t yell at the team, but challenged them to elevate.

“They found a way to elevate, but it was a little too late,” White said.

“If we had started out the way we finished up in the second half, we’d probably won this game,” he said.

Coach said the team had a great week of practice going into Friday night’s game.

“We need to find a way to translate from practice to the game,” he said.

Early in the first quarter, the Sharks lost starter Syr Rhodes to injury.

“It changed the whole momentum of everything,” White said. “But it shows we can do it without him too. Every single person here can do it, they’ve just got to believe they can."

After the half, Destin came out and outscored Walton 22-12 in the third quarter. The Sharks were drawing fouls and picking up points at the line.

About midway of the period, Destin went on an 11-point scoring spree. Sonny Taylor led out followed by a baseline shot from Allen Collins. Taylor came back with a 3-pointer. Carsten Phillips dished off to Deshawn Ford for a shot off the glass. Ford scored one more to close it down 44-30. Walton’s Demarquice Goode hit back-to-back 3s, then Taylor answered with a jumper and Ford hit one from the paint. Walton scored one from the baseline for a 52-34 game.

In the fourth, Walton outscored the Sharks 16-11 for the win with Goode knocking down two more 3s to bring his total on the evening to seven treys and a game-high of 25 points.

Scoring in double-digits for the Sharks were Ford with 14 points and Taylor, 11.

Up next for Destin is a 6 p.m. boys' game at home on Jan. 21 against the Jay Royals. The girls will not play that night.