Destin Marlins put Davidson away in middle school basketball

First the girls, then the boys, but the result was the same – victory for the Destin Marlins.

Both the Destin girls and boys posted victories over the visiting Davidson Panthers of Crestview in middle school basketball action Thursday night.

The Lady Marlins were led by Carson Fayard who put up 31 points in the 51-40 win over Davidson.

Jordan Figueroa was tops for the Destin boys with 19 points in their 44-38 victory.

As for the girl's game, “We had moments that were good and then moments of some mental let downs,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

“But they are a good team,” she said of Davidson. “They beat Pryor, so we’re lucky to get a win.”

The key to the Marlins success was Carson Fayard.

“Carson worked for us tonight … it’s always good. She had several assists and was feeding the post players well,” Pierce said.

“Kaylee McKissack played well for us tonight,” she added.

McKissack put up 11 points in the game.

In the first quarter, Destin stepped out to a 16-7 lead with Fayard dumping in six buckets, two of which were 3-pointers, to account for most of the points.

In the second, Destin didn’t let up and put up 11 more points with Fayard scoring three baskets and making two from the free-throw line. McKissack scored two and Anabelle Shackleford hit a free throw. Destin led 27-13 at the half.

In the third period, McKissack worked her way inside for four baskets, plus a free throw for a total of nine, Fayard and Shackleford each picked up four points and Destin continued to stay on top 44-24.

In the boy's game, it was a slow start with Destin going up 7-0 in the first quarter on two 3-pointers, one from Ethan Chance and Greyson Sommerville. Figueroa picked up the other point at the foul line.

In the second quarter, Davidson came out and nailed three 3s to close the gap but still trailed at the half, 17-13.

In the third, it was neck-and-neck but the Marlins maintained the lead throughout with Figueroa, Chance and Charlie Frankfurt all getting shots in the paint for a 27-24 advantage.

At the start of the fourth, Destin made a little run on the Panthers. Gabe Escalera was fouled and hit both shots, then Frankfurt hit a little jumper from the paint. Escalera dished off to Figueroa, who put it on the glass for two points. Seconds later, Figueroa went to the foul line and hit both shots for a 35-24 lead.

The Panthers picked up five points, then Chance nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner. Davidson answered with two points. Figueroa made a steal for a quick layup. Davidson scored two more baskets to close it down to the five-point game. Figueroa made another steal for a layup with 16 seconds left to play. In the final seconds, Chance hit two foul shots and Davidson’s J. Brazen popped a 3-pointer.

“Davidson came out and brought it tonight. They played excellent,” said Destin Coach Bob Davies. “Their coach figured out our defense in the first half and started shredding us, so we mixed it up a little. They’re a tough team.”

Nevertheless, the Marlins secured the win.

“Jordan (Figueroa) had huge plays at the end. He had a phenomenal game. He really picked us up,” Davies said.

“He had some timely steals … and he can finish too. I’m proud of him,” he added.

In addition to Figueroa’s 19, Chance finished the night with 14.

Tops for Davidson was Brazen with 18.

Up next for the Marlins is a road trip to Fort Walton Beach to take on the Bruner Spartans on Jan. 27. Boys play at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 6:30 p.m.