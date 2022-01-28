City of Destin to host Coed Registration Softball Leagues

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Beginning March 9, the City of Destin will host Coed Recreation Softball Leagues on Wednesday nights. A mandatory team captains’ meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive.

Space is limited to the first 16 teams. The team fee is $275 and must be paid before the team is placed on the schedule. The last day to register a team is March 2.

Individual fees are $40, with a $20 discount offered to Destin residents (proof of residency required). There will be a $10 discount to players who sign up for the men’s league. Individual fees must be paid before a player is eligible to play and all players must be at least 17 to participate. For more information, call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.