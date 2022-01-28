North Bay Haven Buccaneers prove to be too much for Destin Sharks

Both the girls and boys Destin High basketball teams lost to the visiting North Bay Haven Buccaneers from Panama City earlier this week at Destin United Methodist Church. The Lady Sharks lost 55-22, while the boys lost 100-74.

The girls took the floor first in what turned out to be hard fought game.

“It was a very physical game,” said Destin Coach Esic Rhodes. “I had a lot of ladies complain about the contact … we had a couple of injuries.

“But we have to learn to adjust to the officiating and play through the contact,” he added. “They are coming along and we're learning. Going forward we’ve got to learn to play physical."

In the first quarter, the Lady Bucs came out on fire, putting up 22 points to Destin’s 3. Kaylee Goodpastor led the way for North Bay Haven with 12 points.

In the second, Destin’s Avery Emmick got on the board with a couple of layups and a free throw in the first two minutes. But then it was all Bucs. The Buccaneers put up eight straight for a 30-8 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin continued to struggle with Emmick putting up the only two points from the foul line. North Bay Haven continued to add on with Goodpastor scoring four points and Aleena Khan scoring five and Makaele Dawson adding one point.

The Destin Sharks scored more points in the fourth quarter than they did the previous three quarters combined. The Sharks put up 12 points. Reagan Palmer nailed a 3-pointer and another jump shot for five, Emmick scored four points, Riley Palmer scored two points and Elaine Wolford picked up a point from the line. North Bay scored 15 for the win.

Goodpastor led all scorers with 19 points. Khan tossed in 17. Tops for the Sharks was Emmick with 11 points.

As for the boys, the Destin Sharks failed to execute the plan and went down 100-74.

“Our guys have to grow up … that’s really it,” said Destin Coach Blake White.

“If we can do that and stop being in our own feelings and emotions … it’s hurting us when we get that way. And they didn’t execute the game plan the way I envisioned it,” White said.

“But again, it’s a lot of people that need to mature and grow, but that’s where we are right now in our season. We’re a very, very young (team),” he said.

The Sharks have four juniors, two sophomores and nine freshmen.

“They’re not mature enough to hold their other teammates accountable yet, but it’s coming. These are the growing pains we have to grow through,” White said.

The Buccaneers took charge of the game in the first quarter jumping out to a 30-5 lead over the Sharks.

In the second, Destin outscored the Bucs 21-18, but trailed 48-26 at the half.

In the third quarter, the scoring went back and forth with both teams knocking down 3s and stuffing in a few dunks. The Sharks put up 26 points, and the Bucs 25.

In the final stanza, Destin scored 22, while the Bucs continued to hit the 3-pointer and put up 27 points for the win.

Chris Bibbs led the Bucs with 38 points, including five 3s. Maurice Butler hit two 3s on his way to 20 points, and Darwin Torrez made one 3 on his way to 17 points.

Tops for the Sharks was Sonny Taylor with 23 points. Deshawn Ford hit doubled digits with 17 points and Syr Rhodes scored 12, including a 3-pointer. Both Allen Collins and Baylen Knox had two 3s for the Sharks.