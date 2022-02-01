Destin Marlins give Shoal River Mustangs the boot in middle school soccer

First the girls then the boys, the Destin Marlins defeated the visiting Shoal River Mustangs in middle school soccer Wednesday night.

The girls took to the pitch first and put the Mustangs away in short order, 35 minutes, 8-0.

“They executed on the field tonight,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens on the sidelines after the game.

Stevens said the girls did well at putting into action what they have worked and trained on.

“This season they have been doing pretty well,” he said.

Destin dropped a non-conference game early on to Ruckel Middle.

“But we’ve gotten better as the year has gone on … working on patterns of play. I’m just really proud of the hard work they have put in so far,” he said.

Against Shoal River, the Lady Marlins didn’t waste any time getting on the board.

In the first three minutes of play, Eleanor Ballard booted one in for Destin. About five minutes later, Audrey Hill was lining up for a penalty kick that she booted past the goalie for a 2-0 start.

With 16:45 to go in the first half, the Marlins drew the Shoal goalie out of the net and Keelie Kleppinger kicked one straight in for a 3-0 game.

A minute later, Destin’s Gabby Padron kicked one right up the middle for another Marlin goal. Kleppinger followed that up with another goal with 13:15 left to go in the first half.

Destin, not letting up, came right back two minutes later with Laia Luna coming down on the right side and hitting the net for a 6-0 game.

With just under 10 minutes left to go in the first half, the Marlins were awarded a penalty kick with Brennan Gould finding the back of the net for a 7-0 game at the break.

Four minutes into the second half, the game was called after Hannah Squire came down on the left side and booted one in for an 8-0 shutout.

With the win the Lady Marlins moved to 8-1-1 on the season.

As for the boys, Destin beat Shoal River 3-1 for their fifth win of the season.

Shoal River got on the board first on a penalty kick at the 12:35 mark in the first half.

About five minutes later, Destin tied the game with Franco Corbani scoring for a 1-1 game at the break.

In the second half, Destin edged ahead in the first three minutes with Corbani finding the back of the net again.

Alex Srnecek sealed the win for the Marlins with less than five minutes to play with a shot in the net.

With the win, the Marlins are now 5-5 on the season.