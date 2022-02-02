Destin Marlin girls win, boys lose to Bruner Spartans in basketball

The Destin Marlins won one and lost one on the road Wednesday night in Fort Walton Beach.

The Destin girls got the win with a 35-15 victory over the Bruner Spartans, while the Destin boys came up short 55-32 in middle school action.

“It was a total team effort,” said Destin girls coach Susie Pierce. “Anabelle Shackelford and Avery Cowles played fantastic defense. Gabriella Diaz stepped up with a double-double with points and rebounds.”

Destin took charge of the game early, stepping out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter. At the half, Destin was on top 22-6.

Destin came out in the third and put up 10 more points to bury Bruner 32-10.

Top scorers for Destin were Carson Fayard with 13 points and Diaz with 10. Shackelford picked up six.

As for the boys, the Destin Marlins struggled. The Spartans outscored them from start to finish.

In the first quarter, Bruner jumped out to a 16-8 lead. Then put up 10 points in the second, while holding Destin to four. Bruner led 26-12 at the half.

In the third, Bruner exploded for 18 points and finished up with 11 in the fourth. Destin scored 10 in both the third and fourth quarter.

"It was a tough loss,” said Destin coach Bob Davies. “We were a little flat, but Bruner played a great game. K.J. Robertson from Bruner was very disruptive on defense and kind of kept us out of sync all night. Bruner’s transition was a lot faster than it was last time we played them.

“We also got beat pretty bad on the boards, so we will work on that before we play Pryor,” he added. “Ethan Chance had another good game for us. We also got good minutes off the bench from Julio Vizcarrondo, Mason George and Xavier Crawford.”

For the game, the Marlins were led by Jordan Figueroa with 10 points. Chance put up eight points and Crawford scored five.

Destin’s final regular season game is Wednesday, Feb. 2, against the Pryor Pirates at home. Boys play at 5 p.m., girls follow at 6:30 p.m.