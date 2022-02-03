Destin Marlins come up short against Ruckel Rams in soccer

In two competitive matches, the Destin Marlins came up short against the visiting Ruckel Rams in middle school soccer action Tuesday night.

The Destin boys tied Ruckel, 1-1 while the Lady Marlins lost 1-0.

The boys took the lead first with Destin’s Alex Srnecek scoring on a penalty kick with about 12 minutes left in the first half.

At the start of the second half, Ruckel dribbled the ball down and found the back of the net in the first minute of play to even the score.

As for the girls, Destin lost 1-0.

At the half there was no score. About 12 minutes into the second half, Ruckel slipped one behind the goalie for the lone goal.

Destin’s Keelie Kleppinger had a few shots on goal and goalie Shelby Plasier made “some great saves,” Destin Coach Demetris Stevens said.

“It was an excellent game all around,” he said.