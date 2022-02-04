Destin Marlins send Pryor Pirates packing in middle school basketball

The Destin Marlins closed out their regular season in a big way Wednesday night with two big wins over the visiting Pryor Pirates in middle school basketball.

The Lady Marlins won 47-41 while the Destin boys put Pryor away 42-27.

“That was exciting,” Destin girls coach Susie Pierce said as she walked off the floor.

“Our defense won it for us. Our goal was to keep them under 40,” she said, noting the Marlins average in the high 40s, which should have given them a good chance to win.

The Marlins gave up 41, but still secured the win.

“We had some surprise players step up. Isa Nohrenberg stepped up and played a great game,” Pierce said.

Nohrenberg finished the night with 12 points.

“The kids showed a lot of character tonight,” Pierce added.

The Marlins fell behind early and trailed 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, but fought back to take the lead 22-18 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Destin continued to pull away outscoring the Pirates 14-6. Destin capped off the period with Carson Fayard firing off a shot from half court at the buzzer to nail a 3-pointer for a 36-24 lead.

In the fourth, Pryor closed it down to a three-point game with less than two minutes to play. Destin’s Fayard made a quick drive to the goal for a layup to go up 44-39. Seconds later, Fayard was breaking to the goal again but this time got caught in traffic and hit the floor breaking a couple of teeth. Nohrenberg went to the foul line for her and made the two shots with 33 seconds left to play.

Not done yet, in the final seconds of the game Fayard was back on the floor and drew another foul. This time she hit the first of two for a 47-41 victory.

For the game, Fayard led the Marlins with 18 points. Nohrenberg scored 12 and Annabelle Shackelford scored nine.

As for the boys, the Destin Marlins dominated once they got past the first eight minutes.

“The biggest thing was we gave up 14 points in the first quarter and 13 the rest of the game,” said Destin Coach Bob Davies.

“We changed up our defense. And the diamond press was huge. The effort was unbelievable,” he said.

Destin trailed 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, but put up 12 points in the second for a 21-18 lead by the half.

In the third quarter, Pryor came out and scored two buckets but that was it. At that point, the Marlins went on a 16-point scoring spree. Jordan Figueroa, Charlie Frankfurt, Gabe Escalera and Ethan Chance all put up points. Destin led 37-22.

In the fourth quarter, each team scored five points.

“It was great to see Escalera have a great night,” Davies said. Escalera led the Marlins with 16 points.

“Figueroa was a beast everywhere and Greyson Sommerville got hands on everything. Charlie Frankfurt clogged up the middle. Everyone contributed it was a really fun night,” Davies said.

Figueroa hit double digits for the Marlins with 14 points. Ethan Chance scored six, Frankfurt scored four and Xavier Crawford made two points.