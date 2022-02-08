Destin High Sharks take bite out of Calvary Christian Patriots in basketball

The Destin High Sharks played their last home basketball game of the season Thursday evening and posted a 66-42 victory over the visiting Calvary Christian Academy Patriots for the home crowd at Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

The win gave the Sharks, the new team in town, a 9-14 mark on the season.

“I come in every season thinking we’re going to fully dominate," said Coach Blake White who came in at Destin with 16-years of coaching experience under his belt. "But then I have to pause and remember these are kids. And they are a new team. If we pause, we’re patient enough, and we start learning … that's where we’re going to find our success.

“I’m glad we went through the growing pains that we did this year," he added. "These guys have so much potential the next couple of years. I wanted to put Destin on the map the first year and that’s why we played a full varsity schedule.”

This is the first year for Destin High School and the team is made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors only, no seniors.

“I want people to know that Destin is for real," White said. "So, if you’re going to play the Sharks you had better come, cause we’re going to bring it, too.

“But once we learn how to do it … it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

Thursday night in their last home game, the Sharks had a lot of fun and captured a big victory.

In the first quarter, the Sharks jumped out to a 16-4 advantage over the Patriots. The Patriots scored first, but then Destin put up eight straight with Deshawn Ford capping off the drive with a slam dunk. The Patriots put up one more basket before Destin reeled off eight more points with Allen Collins, Ford and Sonny Taylor putting up points for the Sharks.

In the second quarter, the scoring went back and forth with each team putting up 11 points. Destin led 27-15 at the half.

The Sharks came out in the third with Syr Rhodes getting things rolling with a 3-pointer. Ford picked up a foul and hit the first of two tries, then Rhodes knocked down a bucket for a 33-15 advantage. The Patriots scored, then Collins and Rhodes scored back-to-back baskets. David Balladares scored for the Patriots. Destin followed with two scores from Ford and two free throws from Carsten Phillips to stretch the lead to 43-19.

In the last two minutes of the third, the Calvary Patriots put up nine points with Camden LeMay scoring two baskets, Balladares one and Bryson Stevens finished it off with a 3-pointer.

Destin finished strong in the fourth period with every Shark getting playing time. Seven Sharks put points on the board in the fourth. Collins scored six, Taylor and Baylen Knox each scored four, Ford put up three, while John Rice, Sean Bailey and Eisley Ingram each scored two points.

For the game, Ford led the Sharks with 16 points, and Collins 14. Rhodes finished up with nine, Taylor eight and Rice seven.

High-point player for the Patriots was Stevens with nine points. Jaxon Marler and Balladares each scored eight.