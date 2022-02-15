Annual Sheepshead Shootout at The Ships Chandler is shooting for an earlier date, Feb. 19

The date for the annual Sheepshead Shootout at The Ships Chandler has been moved up a couple of weeks this year.

Instead of the first weekend in March, the one-day tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“We wanted to make sure we catch the bite a little better,” said Pete Wright of The Ships Chandler. “The last couple of years, the water has warmed up in early March pretty quick. And sheepshead love that cold weather/water.”

The last few weeks the temperatures have been all over the place from 40s at night to high 60s during the day.

The weather forecast for Feb. 19 is a low of 48 and high of 63, which is "about sheepshead weather,” Wright said.

Cost to enter the one-day tournament is $25 per angler with a 100% payout for the largest sheepshead brought to the scales. There will also be prizes given away to the fishermen with the second and third place fish, as well as largest sheepshead caught by a junior and lady.

Last year the winning sheepshead, a 9.9-pounder, was brought in by Mikey Williams of Crestview. For his efforts he took home close to $1,500 in prize money.

“We’ve had quite a few people interested in the tournament with people calling in,” Wright said.

“It’s kind of become that annual tournament that everybody looks forward to,” he said, noting he started getting calls about the event before Christmas.

The tournament draws people from everywhere, Wright said. As a matter of fact, a young angler from Chipley won the Junior Division last year.

And the fish are "biting good right now … everywhere,” Wright said.

Wright said several of the guys like to focus on the pass and the jetties when looking for that big sheepshead.

“But it’s really been good throughout the bay,” he said, making mention of around the Cinco Bayou Bridge, Mid-Bay Bridge and the 331 Bridge. "So hopefully the fishermen can spread out."

For this tournament anglers can fish anywhere that is accessible by boat, kayak, SUP or land.

As for baits, live shrimp and fiddler crab are the best to use for sheepshead, so “get that taken care ahead of time,” Wright said.

How big of a fish is it going to take to win the big money?

“You never know, but if you catch one over 8 pounds you’ve got a shot,” Wright said. The winning fish usually averages between 8- and 10-pounds, he said.

Fishing begins at 7 a.m. on Feb. 19, with weigh-in at The Ships Chandler from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anglers can bring their fish in by boat or by vehicle. Only one fish per angler can be weighed.

The Ships Chandler will be having a cookout on the day of the tournament as well with hotdogs and burgers on the grill.

For more information or to get registered, contact Peter Wright Jr. at 850-837-2262 or email peterwrightjr@theshipschandler.com or drop by The Ships Chandler at 646 Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The last day to enter is Feb. 18 by 5 p.m.