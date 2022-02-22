Destin High Shark baseball teams takes field for first time in doubleheader

The Destin High Sharks baseball team, in their first-ever matchup, came up on the short end of things in a doubleheader played in Santa Rosa Beach at the South Walton High Stadium. The Sharks lost to the Walton Braves of DeFuniak Springs 15-0 and then 24-0 to the South Walton Seahawks.

Despite the loss, Destin Coach Shawn Brashers walked away with a few positives.

“A few bright spots popped up last night,” Brasher said following the game the next morning.

“I thought our pitchers did a good job of getting routine ground balls and pop ups. And I felt like our starters competed tough right out of the gate,” he said.

Players seeing time on the mound for Destin were Price Bowen, Ethan Ramsey, Tucker Gentry and G. Jacobs, Carsten Phillips, Adrian DeJesus and Joseph Abene.

“We still need a lot of work on mechanics and just learning the game,” Brashers said.

“We have a few juniors, but we’re mostly made up of underclassmen. A lot of these guys had never played a doubleheader until last night and we lost our focus during that second game. That part is on me. We will work on being able to be mentally prepared for 7-14 innings every time we suit up,” he said.

Destin High, which is made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, is going through a process with sports.

“I think the boys are progressing well,” Brashers said.

“We have mixture of boys that have experience playing, several that have never played, and a few in between. COVID derailed a few of the in-between guys and we have to find that balance at practice to get the younger guys caught up and still allow the more experienced players to stay sharp,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said, “I have no doubt we will get things fixed and win some ball games this year.”

In the game against Walton, Destin did manage to load the bases in the bottom of the second on a walk and a couple of Walton errors, but couldn’t get a runner across the plate.

Walton chipped away at the Sharks scoring two in the first, two in the third and then five in the fourth. In the fifth, Walton put six runs on the board.

In the second game with the Seahawks, Destin struggled out of the gate. South Walton, on the other hand, came out and put six runs on the board in the bottom of the first on a triple and a double.

In the top of the second inning, Destin loaded the bases but again failed to capitalize.

The Seahawks answered with 11 runs in the bottom of the second on six hits.

South Walton finished up the night with a 24-0 shutout.

Destin travels to Laurel Hill for a 5 p.m. game on Feb. 23.