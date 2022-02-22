Destin Middle makes good showing in Beauty and the Beast Power Lifting Championships

Before a packed gym, more than 200 athletes participated in the annual Beauty and the Beast Power Lifting Championships at Destin Middle Tuesday afternoon with the Destin Marlins taking third overall in both the boys' and girls' competition.

Each athlete had the chance to compete in both bench press and clean and jerk for points for their school.

In the girl's competition, Pryor Middle School of Fort Walton Beach took first place, with Ruckel of Niceville placing second. Destin finished third, while Davidson of Crestview came in fourth and Meigs of Shalimar, fifth.

In the boy’s round, Ruckel took first, Pryor second and Destin finished up in third.

Although the Marlins came in third overall, they set five county records along the way in middle school lifting.

“It’s good to have surprises when you come in here,” said Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon.

One of those surprises came from Destin seventh grader Maddox Cobb, who set a record of 110 on the bench press in the girls 109-weight class division.

“I was nervous,” Cobb said after doing her first competition lift. “I feel good now that it’s over.”

Kate Black, an eighth grade Marlin in the 119-weight class, set a record on the bench with a lift of 130 pounds.

“I’ve never done that before … that’s 10 pounds more than my max,” Black said.

Seventh grader Madysen Herndon set a record in the 149-pound weight class with a bench press of 125 pounds. Herndon was shooting for 130 pounds but came up a bit short.

Hayden Herndon, Madysen’s older sister, an eighth grader, set a record in the 199-weight class. She powered up 165 pounds on the bench press and 150 on the clean and jerk for a 315-pound record weight total.

This was Hayden’s second year to compete. Last year, she set a record of 140 pounds on the bench and she broke that on her first lift Tuesday with 145 pounds.

“I love lifting,” said Hayden before she got on the bench. When it was all said and done, she set a record of 165 on the bench.

The Destin Marlins had one boy lifter to set a county record as well. Eighth grader Julio Vizcarrondo did 150 pounds on the clean and jerk and posted a total record weight of 290 pounds in the 110-pound weight class.

Other Marlins that placed in the top three in their weight classes include:

Boys 149 weight class – Parker Jurgens, third, 185-pound lift on bench and 155 on C&J.

Boys 119 weight class – Mason George, second, 135 on bench and 145 on C&J.

Boys 101 weight class – Gavin Manthey, third, 100 on bench and 105 on C&J.

Girls heavy weight class – Isabel Soto, second, 105 on the bench and 115 on C&J.

Girls 101 weight class – Eleanor Ballard, third, 95 on bench and 90 on C&J.

Girls 129 weight class – Saylor Tolbert, second, 125 on bench and 120 on C&J.

Girls 149 weight class – Carson Fayard, third, 110 on bench and 135 on C&J.

Girls 159 weight class – Brennan Gould, third, 100 on bench and 95 on C&J.