Destin High Sharks lose the war, but wins a few battles in tennis

In their first home match, the Destin High Shark tennis team didn’t win the war with the Walton County Braves, but they did win a few individual battles at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.

Playing in the No. 1 spot for the Sharks, Gates Chipser posted an 8-1 victory over Maston Joyner of Walton in individual play.

Isabella Grzebielvch, the No. 1 girl for the Sharks, beat Avery Joyner of Walton, 8-6.

The rest of the Sharks made strides but no victories.

But the Sharks are mostly beginners, according to Holley Guarachi, who coaches the team along with her husband Fernando. The Guarachis have been with Seascape tennis for more than three decades and continue to work with the tennis community.

“They are learning the basics, but they are quick learners,” Holley said while the team was warming up for Wednesday’s match with Walton.

“The enthusiasm is so much fun to be out there working with them. We’re just excited to be working with the team and bringing some players along,” she said.

Other girls playing for the Sharks are Hannah Brand, Brianna Wolfle, and Michaela Peinsipp. All three lost their matches 8-1.

More Sharks in the news:Destin High Sharks take bite out of Calvary Christian Patriots in basketball

More:Destin High School competitive cheer team qualifies, goes to nationals

In doubles, Grzebielvch and Brand teamed up, but lost 8-5, Wolfle and Peinsipp lost 8-3.

As for the boys, Ryan Hebert for the Sharks lost 8-3 and Dustin Gates lost 8-1.

Kolar Bell and Rokky Rich also lost their matches.

In boy's doubles, Chipser and Hebert teamed up but fell 8-3, while Bell and Eric Jorgenson lost 8-0.

Sharks in the news:Destin High's Bird Hinze makes All-State Chorus, again

Destin was missing their No. 1 player, Eisley Ingram, on Wednesday.

Although the Sharks lost overall, the Guarachis are hoping for a better finish at the end of season.

“We’re thinking when we get to the end of the season, it’s going to look a lot different than the beginning. These kids are making strides,” Holley said.

The Sharks have nine matches in total, with four more home matches. The Sharks will play at Seascape on March 2 against Vernon at 3 p.m.