Destin High Sharks fall to Baker Gators in softball season opener

In Destin High’s first-ever softball game Thursday, the Lady Sharks lost a tough one to the visiting Baker Gators, 18-0.

The Sharks are using one of the ballfields at Morgan Sports Center in Destin as their home field.

Although the Sharks lost, Coach Rob DeGannaro was proud of the team's effort.

“Overall, I am impressed with how this team has overcome adversity since day one. Because we are a small school, many of these athletes are multi-sport athletes,” DeGannaro said.

Destin High, in its first year, is made up of ninth through 11th graders.

Some of the teams' early practices to get ready for the season were comprised of only four or five girls.

“This core never wavered to being committed to getting this program off the ground,” he said.

Members of the first-ever Destin High softball team include freshmen Maddie Barr, Zoe Basaldua, Sydney Davis, Julianna DeSulva, Ella Harris, Abby Hodges, Kylie Lebold, Holly Schmidt, Kaitlyn Wagner; sophomores Toni Martin, Olivia McClain, Ava Towery; and juniors Anna Carroll and Vianni Silvestre.

And on Thursday afternoon, the team hit the field sporting their new Shark uniforms.

“As for the game, I was happy with their ability to compete despite it being some of their first organized fast pitch game. We had some clutch defensive plays by junior short stop Vianni Silvestre as well as freshmen second baseman Abby Hodges,” he said.

Olivia McClain did a “stand out” job behind the plate, DeGannaro said.

As for the girls' bats, “Our hitting was aggressive and encouraging,” DeGannaro said.

Leadoff hitter Anna Carroll led the Sharks with two hits. Carroll got her first hit in the bottom of the first inning, recording Destin High’s first hit ever for the softball program.

Abby Hodges also recorded a base hit and Maddie Barr reached base on a single to right field.

“I am proud of how hard these young ladies work on and off the field. Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, they played well and they lived by our mantra, ‘clear eyes, full hearts…can’t lose,' ” DeGannaro said.

Up next for the Lady Sharks is a 5 p.m. game at Laurel Hill on March 3. The Sharks will play at home again on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. against Pensacola High School at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.