Destin High softball team gets on the board, but fall in the end

Although they didn’t win the game, they made progress.

The Destin High Shark softball team lost 26-4 to the visiting Central High Jaguars of Milton earlier this week.

“They were aggressive at hitting. They didn’t go up there expecting to walk, they were swinging the bat,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro as he walked off the field at Morgan Sports Center.

This was Destin High’s third game of the season. Destin lost it’s season opener to Baker 18-0 and then had a 16-0 loss on the road at Freeport.

But on Monday, the Sharks scored.

“We got on the board today … kind of cool to see,” DeGannaro said.

Anna Carroll, who connected for the Sharks first hit in the Baker game, scored the first run in history for Destin High School.

In the first inning, the Sharks held the Jags to five runs with Destin pitcher Sydney Davis recording two strikeouts and Ava Towery making a catch in centerfield for the other out.

In the bottom half, Destin came in and closed the gap on the Jags scoring four runs of their own. Central’s pitcher struggled a bit and the Sharks took advantage. Carroll walked and then stole around to third. Towery was hit by a pitch and Oliva McClain moved the runners around on a fielder’s choice. Vianni Silvestre drew a walk to force Carroll across the plate for the first-ever Destin run. Abby Hodges walked to force in another run and McClain stole home on a passed ball. Davis rippled a single to left field to score Silvestre for a 5-4 game. The next three batters struck out to end the inning.

In the top of the second, Central put together a couple of hits with several walks to score 12 runs.

In the bottom half, Destin failed to answer.

In the third, Central put nine more runs on the board and Destin went down in the bottom half for the loss.

“We’re getting our cuts in,” DeGennaro said.

DeGennaro again pointed out that it’s the Sharks third game.

“Some of these girls are multi-sport players, so I don’t even get them the first hour of practice,” he said.

The next home game for the Sharks is March 10 at 3:30 p.m. against Pensacola High. All home games are played at Morgan Sports Center.