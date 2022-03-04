Destin High Sharks win three games against Vernon in tennis

The Destin High Sharks collected three victories on the tennis courts on Wednesday against the visiting Vernon Yellow Jackets at the Seascape Resort's Destin Tennis Center.

“I am so proud of the progress everyone is making on this team,” said Destin Coach Holley Guarachi.

Posting an 8-0 shutout was Destin’s No. 1 seed Eisley Ingram over Voni Valsquez.

Ingram said his “serve and forehand” was what put him over the top on Wednesday.

“I’ve had to work at my backhand … use a slice. But it was a simple match today … just quick and easy,” Ingram said.

Destin’s No. 1 girl seed, Isabella Grzebielvch, whipped her opponent Cherish Johns 8-2. This was Grzebielvch's second victory in a row for the Sharks.

Collecting the third victory of the day for Destin was No. 4 player Michaela Piensipp with an 8-4 win over Rowan Whitacker.

Destin’s Hannah Brand, No. 2 player, lost 8-0 and No. 3 player Brianna Wolfle lost 8-1.

In girl's doubles, Grzebielvch and Brand combined for a 6-2 loss, and Wolfle and Piensipp lost 6-3.

As for the boys, Vernon only brought one boy player, with Destin’s Ingram collecting the win.

Destin travels to DeFuniak Springs for a 3 p.m. match March 8 against the Braves. The Sharks have another home match at 3 p.m. March 11 against the Freeport Bulldogs.

All Shark home games are played at Seascape Resort.