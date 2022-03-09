Destin High Sharks capture one win on the tennis courts

Destin High’s Gates Chipser captured the only victory for the Shark's tennis teams against the visiting Crestview Bulldogs on Friday at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.

Chipser, playing in the No. 2 spot for Destin, beat Bryce Bracewell 8-5 in singles.

Destin’s No. 1 seed Eisley Ingram lost a hard-fought battle to Ethan McNeil 8-6.

Destin High’s No. 3 Ryan Hebert and No. 4 Dustin Gates each lost 8-1. Kolar Bell, in the No. 5 spot, lost 8-0.

In doubles play, Destin’s Ingram and Eisley teamed up but lost 8-4 to McNeil and Bracewell. Rokky Rich and Eric Jorgensen for Destin lost 8-1 in doubles.

The Lady Sharks had a rough go on the courts against Crestview. Destin’s No. 1 Isabella Grzebielvch lost 8-1. Hannah Brand, No. 2, lost 8-0.

Playing in the No. 3 spot for Destin was Brianna Wolfle who lost 8-2. Destin’s No. 4 player, Michaela Piensipp, lost 8-0.

In doubles, Grzebielvch and Brand teamed up for the Sharks and lost 8-1. The duo of Piensipp and Wolfle went down 8-0.

Up next for the Sharks is a 3 p.m. match March 11 against the Freeport Bulldogs at Seascape Resort.