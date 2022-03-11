Destin High Sharks fall to South Walton Seahawks in baseball

The Destin High Sharks' baseball team lost on the road Monday night to the South Walton Seahawks, 10-0, but not without putting up a fight.

“I’m really proud of the way they competed tonight,” said Destin Coach Shawn Brasher.

“Compared to last week … I’m just really excited that we came out heads up and ready to compete,” Brasher said.

Last week, the Sharks lost to Arnold and Bay High of Panama City.

“Cut out some of the errors and some of the walks and we’d still be playing right now,” he said as he walked off the field.

More Shark baseball:Destin High Shark baseball teams takes field for first time in doubleheader

More:Destin High softball team gets on the board, but fall in the end

The Sharks lost to the Seahawks in a pre-season game a few weeks ago 24-0. But on Monday, the Sharks got after it.

Destin fell behind 4-0 in the first inning.

In the top of the second, the Sharks got a couple of runners on base, but failed to score. Damian Brazzell drew a walk and then Rocco Skinner connected for a single to right field. Skinner went two-for-two at bat for the night.

South Walton scored a couple of runs in the bottom half. Ronan Fowler doubled up the middle and then scored on a single from Hudson Mandel. Mandel scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 advantage.

In the top of the third with two outs, Destin’s Carsten Phillips singled up the middle but was left stranded when the next Shark grounded out.

More Shark news:Destin High accomplishes more than anticipated in first semester with help from community

The Seahawks picked up three more runs in the bottom half on a pair of hits and a walk. Braxton Varnes singled to left and then Fowler walked. Trent Selvey checked in and ripped a double down the left field line for two RBIs. Selvey eventually scored on a sacrifice from Avery Shelton. South Walton led 9-0.

In the top of the fourth, Destin’s Skinner got his second hit, but to no avail.

The Sharks sat the Seahawks down quickly in the bottom half on a pop fly and two strike outs from Destin pitcher Joseph Abene.

In the top of the fifth, Destin again got one hit off the bat of Price Bowen, but failed to score.

The Seahawks scored the one run needed in the bottom half for a 10-run ruling on the game.