Destin High Sharks pull out a couple of wins on the tennis court

Playing on the road, the Destin High Shark tennis teams got a couple of wins on the courts against the Walton County High School Braves.

Destin’s No. 3 seed Ryan Hebert defeated Jackson Davis 8-2 in singles play.

In doubles, Destin’s Eisley Ingram and Gates Chipser teamed up for a 9-8 victory.

In boys' singles, Ingram, in the No. 1 spot, lost 8-3 to Matson Joyner. Chipser in the No. 2 spot lost 8-5. Dustin Gates lost 8-0 and Rokky Rich went down 8-2.

In girls' competition, Destin’s No. 1 seed Isabella Grzebielvch lost a hard-fought battle 8-6. Michaela Piensipp, at No. 2, lost 8-0, and Brianna Wolfle lost 8-0. Hannah Brand lost 8-1.

In doubles play, Grzebielvch and Piensipp teamed up for the Sharks but lost 8-4. Wolfle and Brand lost their match 8-4 as well.

The Destin tennis teams will play South Walton at 3:30 p.m. March 18 at the Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.