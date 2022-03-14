Renasant Bank cashes in for win in coed softball opener at Morgan Sports Center

It drizzled most of the night, but the city of Destin’s Wednesday Night Coed Softball League hit the fields with eight teams mixing it up at Morgan Sports Center.

Renasant Bank cashed in for 13-11 win over Bad Axes.

Brandon Patzig led Renasant with three homers for five RBIs.

The game was close throughout with Renasant holding a 9-8 lead after three. In the fifth, Renasant picked up one run then added two more in the sixth for a 12-8 advantage. In the bottom of the sixth, Bad Axes scored two runs to close the gap.

In the top of the seventh inning, Renasant scored one run. In the bottom half, Bad Axes scored one and had the chance to win the game. With two runners on base, Luke Unterseh smacked one to the fence but not over for the final out of the game.

Matt Campbell hit three singles for Renasant and Kat Mortenson connected for two singles.

Gabe Acosta led Bad Axes with a triple, double and two singles for an RBI. Luke Unterseh hit a home run and a single for two RBIs, and Sami Unterseh hit two singles.

In other opening night action:

Bad Axes 19, Aire Serve 7

At the end of three innings, Bad Axes led 9-6. In the fourth, Aire Serve scored one, but Bad Axes exploded on the ball to score eight runs. Bad Axes picked up two more in the fifth for a run-ruling on the game.

Luke Unterseh led Bad Axes with a homer and two doubles for five RBIs. Sami Unterseh and Spencer Phillips each hit three singles.

Connecting for two singles each for Aire Serve were Michael Robbins, Brandon Blyden and Matt Wright.

Fenders Collision 14, Pitch Slapped 13

Fenders jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first three innings, then added one more in the top of the fourth. Pitch Slapped battled back in the fourth with 10 runs, but time ran out in the fifth.

Big hitters for Fenders were Davey Bazylak with a triple and two singles for two RBIs, David Robinson with a triple and two doubles for three RBIs, and Kaitlyn Jackson with two singles.

Daniel McGeorge and Evan Pruett each tripled and hit two singles for Pitch. Jess Hampton tripled and singled.

Bradley Industrial Textile 21, Aire Serve 2

Bradley dominated throughout to put the game away in five.

Nick Wingate smacked two homers for Bradley. Others with one were Anthony Bartelo, Corey Griffith and AJ Hoffstatter.

Top batters for Aire were Michael Robbins, Jen Robbins and Todd Schrag.

Bradley Industrial Textile 25, Fenders Collision 9

Bradley scored the 10-run limit in the first and second innings to leave Fenders behind.

Big hitters for Bradley were AJ Hoffstatter with a homer and two singles for three RBIs; Kristin Myers, double and three singles for two RBIs; Bobby Griffith, two singles for two RBIs; Anthony Bartelo, home run; Nick Wingate, home run.

Davey Bazylak cranked out three homers for Fenders for seven RBIs. Lynda Tanner and Megan Hankins each hit two singles.

Ocean’s Church 18, Pitch Slapped 16

Down 11-8 at the end of four, Ocean’s rallied in the top of the fifth with 10 runs. Pitch Slapped came up short in the bottom with just five runs.

Top batters for Ocean’s were Logan Martin, Jonathan Sanders and Ben Orsua.

Tyler Branch ripped a homer for Pitch Slapped. Other top batters were Daniel McGeorge and Evan Pruett.