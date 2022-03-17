Destin Marlins trample Meigs Wildcats in middle school baseball

The Destin Marlins ripped the ball for 11 hits and a 13-1 victory over the visiting Meigs Wildcats in middle school baseball Monday afternoon.

Jordan Figueroa led the Marlins with three hits, including a home run, for a total of two RBIs. Vance Kirby connected for two hits and a homer for three RBIs. Other Marlins with home run shots were Landon Ullrich and Jace Cunningham.

“We were a little livelier today. And we had quite a bit more balls that we hit well fell today than the other day,” said Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon.

Last week, Destin lost to the Ruckel Rams 10-1. They made contact with the ball, but couldn't find a gap.

More Marlin news:Destin Marlins fall to Ruckel Rams in baseball season opener

More:Destin's Douglas smacks three-run walk off homer to secure win over Ruckel in season opener

On Monday, however, they found a few holes.

“Most everybody in the lineup had a hit,” Cawthon said. “Vance Kirby had another big day on the hill and at bat … he’s on fire right now."

Kirby faced 15 batters as pitcher, struck out four and gave up two hits and no walks. At bat, he hit his second homer of the season.

In the first inning, Destin scored three runs, one off a solo homer from Ullrich.

In the second, Destin rallied the bats and scored seven runs. Figueroa slaps a home over the left field fence for two RBIs. Brody Rays hit a double for an RBI, Caleb Wright, Cannon Wilbur, Kirby and Palmer Robbins each singled.

In the top of the third, Meigs scored one run. Destin answered with three in the bottom half. Cunningham cranks one out for a homer, Figueroa singles and scored on a home run shot by Kirby for a 13-1 game.

Destin held Meigs in check in the top of the fourth for the win.

“Our eighth graders' bats really lit up today. It was a lot better effort today,” Cawthon said.