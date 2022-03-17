Destin Marlins pound Meigs Wildcats in middle school softball action

The Destin Marlins pounded 19 hits to post a 19-5 win over the visiting Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar in middle school softball Monday afternoon.

“We hit the ball very, very, very well today. ... We did really well at the plate,” said an excited Kati O’Brian, Destin's coach. “Everybody was hitting and everybody put the bat on the ball. We had a lot of good base running going on and stolen bases.”

Destin was led by Gretchen Kirby with three hits and three RBIs. Other Marlins with multiple hits were Hannah Isham, Anita Palmer, Kaylee McKissack and Annabelle Shackelford.

Meigs got on the board first with one run in the top of the first inning.

Destin came back with six in the bottom of the second on hits from Kirby, Isham, Shackelford and McKissack.

Destin added six more runs in the third. Shackelford belted a double to left field and later scored on a passed ball. With two outs, Destin put five more runs on the board. Isham walked, then Palmer, Kirby, Izzy Douglas, McKissack and Shelby Plasier strung together singles to bring in runs and give the Marlins a 12-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Meigs scored four runs on a handful of errors and one hit for a 12-5 game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Destin continued to pound the ball and capitalize on several Wildcat errors. Anna Beyhl had a single for two RBIs, Peyton McKissack singled for an RBI and Ansley Cox Mueller singled to centerfield for an RBI.

Meigs failed to score in the top of the fifth and Destin walked off with the win.

“We used both of our pitchers today and they both got in there and had a great game,” O’Brian said.

Douglas started in the pitching circle for the Marlins. She faced 11 batters in three innings, struck out six and gave up two hits and one run. Beyhl faced 13 batters in the last two innings and gave up four hits, four runs, and struck out one.