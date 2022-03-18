Destin High Sharks clinch first softball victory with win over South Walton

The Destin High Sharks secured their first win of the season on the softball diamond in Santa Rosa Beach with a 22-11 road victory over the South Walton Seahawks.

“I was extremely proud of their razor-sharp focus tonight at the plate. As a team they netted 21 hits,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro in an email.

“Every batter in our lineup was aggressive and reached base safely on at least one hit. These ladies competed every pitch for five innings, both offensively and on defense,” he added. “Being a young team, I reminded them that our goal is to win each inning, and winning the game would be the result of that effort.”

And that’s exactly what the Lady Sharks did the first four innings, win each inning.

In the first, Destin outscored the Seahawks 3-1 and then 3-2 in the second inning.

In the third, Destin exploded, putting seven runs on the board and holding the Seahawks to four.

In the fourth, Destin put the Seahawks away with eight runs and then held them scoreless.

In the fifth, Destin put up one run and South Walton four.

“It was a special night for the program as well as the school by getting the first win in the books. I see firsthand how hard these young ladies practice day in and day out. They want to be out there getting better every day,” DeGennaro said.

Big hitters for the Sharks were Anna Carroll who went 4 for 5 with three RBIs; Maddie Barr, 3 for 4, two RBIs; Olivia McClain, 2-for-2, two RBIs; Vianni Silvestre, 3-for-4, two RBIs; Holly Schmidt, 3-for-4, two RBIs; Sydney Davis, 2-for-4, one RBI; Ava Towery, 2-for-4, one RBI; Abby Hodges, 1-for-4, one RBI; and Kylie Lebold, 1-for-2.

Davis went the distance for the Sharks in the pitching circle. She struck out two, walked eight, gave up six hits and three earned runs.

"I pointed to the scoreboard after the game and told them they should remember this special moment in their life. Also, they were to cherish it for tonight and part of tomorrow but it goes to the back burner when we hit the practice field tomorrow at 3:15 p.m.,” DeGennaro said.