Destin High Lady Sharks lose a close one to South Walton Seahawks

After beating the South Walton Seahawks earlier in the week, the Seahawks turned the table on the Destin High Sharks on Thursday to hand them a 11-7 loss in girls' softball at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

“I don’t think they came out with the same intensity today,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro.

On Monday, the Sharks handed the Seahawks a 22-11 loss in five innings.

However, Thursday the Seahawks came out on top.

“I don’t know if it was the call that came out that said no school tomorrow or what … kind of lost focus,” he said.

“But this a teaching moment. People are not just going to come here and give us games. So, maybe they thought they had the game in the books before it even started,” DeGennaro added.

Nevertheless, he saw a few positives.

One was the play of catcher Olivia “YaYa” McClain. She had two singles and scored three runs.

Sydney David pitched a full seven innings for the Sharks.

“Syd started the game out well, but got a little fatigued … but she was throwing strikes more than she has been,” DeGennaro said.

Davis struck out eight and gave up six hits.

“Sydney showed me she can handle the workload if need be. It’s a tough situation knowing you’re the only pitcher on the roster. I am proud of Sydney’s no-quit attitude,” he said.

To start, South Walton put one run on the board in the top of the first.

Destin answered with three in the bottom half. Maddie Barr walked and scored on a single to left field from Vianni Silvestre. Abby Hodges reached on a throwing error and Silvester slipped in home. Ava Towery singled to right to score Hodges for a 3-1 lead.

In the second, Destin sat the Seahawks down quickly on a grounder that catcher McClain picked up and fired to first for an out. First baseman Anna Carroll got the second out and then third baseman Holly Schmidt made a catch for the third putout.

In the top of the third, South Walton evened the score with two runs.

Destin regained the lead in the bottom half with one run. McClain singled and scored on a sacrifice deep to centerfield by Silvestre.

In the top of the fourth, South Walton evened the score again on a walk and an error.

The game stayed deadlocked at 4-4 until the bottom of the fifth when Destin plated two runs with Barr and McClain scoring.

In the top of the sixth, South Walton bested Destin with four runs. Mary Margaret Cline doubled for two RBIs. The Seahawks led 8-6.

South Walton picked up three more in the seventh. Chloe Cardenas singled and Juliette Roberts singled down the left field line for two RBIs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Destin scored one last run. McClain singled to left and moved around on a hit from Hodges. McClain scored on a single to right from Towery.

“They need games like this to show them how to play tight,” DeGennaro said. “The biggest take away is, in the post-game huddle, they were not happy with the result on the scoreboard. Every girl had that battled warrior look in their eyes.”