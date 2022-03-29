Destin High Athletics to host first Foolish 5K Fun Run/Walk

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — With a theme of "dress like a fool, run like a fool," the community, students and their families are invited to sign up for Destin High School Athletics’ Foolish 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Whether one runs or walks the 3.1-mile course from DHS to Indian Bayou Trail and back to DHS or one is a spectator, there will be fun for all with food from Crawfish Billie and Skipper’s Seafood, bounce houses, raffles, music games and more all morning on the grounds of DHS.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. April 9 at 4325 Commons Drive W, Destin.

There will also be medals for the top three finishers in each category, and a prize for the most festive "foolish" attire.

BOTE Destin is the title sponsor for the 5K, which is the first of a planned series of annual runs.

“The Destin community has come out in full force to support DHS since its inception," said Destin High School Athletic Director Phil Dorn. "With this support, the school has been able to field 22 athletic teams within eight months of opening. There are 11 boys teams and 11 girls teams in all genres of sports.

“We need to raise funds at the 5K to help us provide facilities, new equipment, new uniforms and sports medicine care for our DHS Shark student athletes,” he added.

With free T-shirts and swag bags for the first 200 registrants, register online at www.godestinsharks.com.

Early packet pick-up is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. April 8 at BOTE Destin, 383 Harbor Blvd.; or participants may sign up, pick up their packets and check in from 7-8:15 a.m. April 9 at DHS.

Cost for registration is $35. Student cost is $20. Sponsorships are still available.

For more information, call 850-204-4044, email Dorn at dornp@destinhigh.org, or visit www.destinhighschool.org.