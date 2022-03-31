Destin Elementary secures state title in archery; Okaloosa makes good showing

From Staff Reports

As part of the National Archery in the School Program (NASP), Destin Elementary School earned the mark of Florida state champions for their age group.

Destin Elementary outshot seven teams, including three-year defending state champions Shalimar Elementary School, to win the title at the competition held in Newberry March 12-13.

Destin Elementary had four boys and four girls place in the top 10.

Destin boys were Connolly Barcus, who placed third; Colton Romeo, sixth; C.J. Hunter, eighth; and Caleb Kimbrell, ninth.

Destin girls in the top 10 were Claire Gentile, state champion; Ellie Presnall, fourth; Ella Jenkins, fifth; and Katie Snider, eighth.

Okaloosa County schools took seven out of the nine top spots in the NASP State Tournament.

Elementary school teams were Destin Elementary, state champs; Shalimar Elementary, second; and Liza Jackson Elementary, third.

Individual awards went to Brock Meeks of Shalimar Elementary, boys state champ; Carson Scott of Elliott Point Elementary, boys second; and Brylynn Mathie of Shalimar Elementary, girls second.

Middle school teams were Meigs Middle, state champs, third year; Liza Jackson Middle, second; and Destin Middle, third. Individual awards went to Kayla Evans of Liza Jackson Middle, girls second; and Sophie Ferguson of Meigs Middle, girls third.

Choctawhatchee High School placed second with individual awards going to Ava Pierce, state champion winning a $5,000 scholarship, and Madison Mall, second, winning a $3,000 scholarship.